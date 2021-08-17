Scarlett Johansson joins Wes Anderson's new movie

Scarlett Johansson is heading to sunny Spain to join the stacked cast of Wes Anderson's new movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

This marks the second collaboration between the pair, the first being 2018's stop-motion animation Isle of Dogs in which Johansson voiced the role of show dog Nutmeg. She's expected to make a live-action appearance in this latest feature, although details on her character, along with any plot information, remain under wraps.

Johansson is currently engaged in a dispute with Disney over her Black Widow royalties, which could spell trouble for her involvement in the Mouse House's Tower of Terror movie she's intended to headline . However, bearing in mind the timeline on the projects, it's unlikely she left the amusement ride pic in favour of joining Anderson's latest.

The as-yet untitled movie recently started filming in Chinchón, a small town south of the Spanish capital Madrid, and is expected to wrap in September. According to one of its stars, however, "it's not about Spain" and Anderson said he's not ready to spill details. That's all well and good but it would make it much easier to write about if he gave us a name, or even a working title to go with.

Anderson's upcoming movie is turning into a Knives Out 2 situation; it's not a case of who's in the film, it's more like who isn't. Johansson joins Tom Hanks , Margot Robbie , Tilda Swinton , Bill Murray, Adrien Brody , Jason Schwartzmann and Rupert Friend; the latter pair were also confirmed to have joined the production over the weekend.

Of the cast, Swinton, Murray, and Brody appear in Anderson's next film, The French Dispatch , which revolves around a French branch of a fictional US newspaper. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews following a year-long release delay due to COVID-19. It's now due to arrive in theaters on October 22, 2021.