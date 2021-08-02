Tom Hanks joins new Wes Anderson movie

Tom Hanks is the latest actor to join the cast of Wes Anderson's next movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter . He joins Anderson mainstays Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody.

The currently untitled movie is set to start filming in Spain later this year. "It's not about Spain," Swinton recently teased during an interview with Variety , despite the movie being filmed in Chinchón, a small town south of the capital city Madrid. Sets have been spotted that resemble a desert landscape, but Variety reports that it isn't believed to be a Western.

Anderson said he was "not ready to share any details" about the new project. The American director, known for the quirky aesthetic and symmetrical set-up of his movies, currently lives in Paris and he hasn't filmed anything in the US since 2012.

The director's next movie is The French Dispatch , which also stars Swinton, Murray, and Brody, as well as Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, and Timothée Chalamet. It premiered earlier this month at Cannes Film Festival after a year-long delay thanks to COVID-19 and follows the French outpost of a fictional US newspaper and it's due to be released in theaters in October.

As for Hanks, he last starred in News of the World – in the Western, he plays a widowed Civil War veteran who travels from town to town telling true stories, until he meets a 10-year-old girl who’s been taken in by the Kiowa people and promises to return her to her parents.

He can next be seen in Finch, a post-apocalyptic movie releasing on Apple TV Plus later this year. Helmed by Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, Hanks plays one of the last people left on Earth who builds an android to keep him company. He's also set to star as Geppetto in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Pinnochio. Hanks is known for his varied roles that range from rom-coms like Sleepless in Seattle to family animations like the Toy Story franchise and historical dramas like Bridge of Spies .