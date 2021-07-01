New Wes Anderson movie starring Tilda Swinton to start filming later this year

Wes Anderson's next movie is set to start filming in Spain this September, Variety reports, and Tilda Swinton is confirmed to be part of the cast.

Swinton revealed that she was starring in the movie during an interview with the publication, but couldn't give much else away. "It's not about Spain," she teased, despite the movie being filmed in Chinchón, a small town south of the capital city Madrid. Sets have been spotted that resemble a desert landscape, but Variety reports that it isn't believed to be a Western. Anderson said he was "not ready to share any details" about the new project. The American director, known for the quirky aesthetic and symmetrical set-up of his movies, currently lives in Paris and he hasn't filmed anything in the US since 2012.

The rest of the cast hasn't been announced yet, but Anderson tends to work with a similar group of actors on many of his movies. In fact, this will be the fifth project Anderson and Swinton have collaborated on – she has also appeared in Moonrise Kingdom , The Grand Budapest Hotel , The Isle of Dogs , and the upcoming The French Dispatch.

The French Dispatch was originally meant to premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 and the premiere will take place this year instead. Following the French outpost of a fictional US newspaper, the ensemble cast also includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, and Bill Murray.

Swinton was last seen in The Human Voice, a short film from Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. She has a number of other upcoming projects set to release soon, including a voice role in Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson's stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio, a fantasy romance titled Three Thousand Years of Longing from George Miller, and two movies directed by Joanna Hogg – The Souvenir Part II and The Eternal Daughter, the latter of which was filmed in secret during lockdown.