Save up to 53% on Sony headphones this Amazon Prime Day

Sony makes some of the best headphones going and a bunch of them are heavily discounted today. Whether you're looking for in-ear or over-ear options, reductions of up to 53% on four of Sony's best wireless headphones means you'll get to enjoy amazing sound quality at a knock-down price thanks to today's Amazon Prime Day deals.

First up are the WH-CH700N headphones. The over-ear set ensures your sound will never be interrupted, with noise-cancelling technology, up to 35 hours of playback, and no tangled wires to contend with. What's more, they're compatible with digital assistants like Alexa and Siri, meaning you won't even have to take them off to stay organised. This set comes in three colours, but while you can grab a little under a third off the black and grey variants, the real bargain is on the blue headset, which is down in price from £150 to just £71, a saving of more than 50%.

If you're looking for over-ear headphones that pack a little more punch, however, you'll want to check out the WH-H910N headphones. These boast dual noise-cancelling microphones to block out more of the ambient sound, as well as Sony's upscaling tech, which will help your music sound even better than before. Available in five striking colours, they're also down 36%, from £250 all the way to £159.

Those hoping for something a little more lightweight might want to try out the WF-SP800N headphones. Dubbed 'truly wireless', this in-ear option will take you nine hours on a single charge, which can be doubled with the charging case. Water and dust-resistant, touch-controlled, and weighing just 70 grams, they're perfect for the gym, and down £31 to just £149, you could be getting a great deal on a (very early) New Year's Resolution.

Finally, if your budget doesn't stretch into the three figures, you can still pick up a significant discount on the WI-C310 In-Ear Headphones. Bluetooth connectivity will let you stream music all day thanks to a 15-hour battery life. Down 46%, from £45 to just £24.49, they might not be as powerful as the other headphones in this list, but they're still a great deal.

If you're after something more gaming-focused then check out the current Amazon Prime Day headset deals too to get your game audio and chat fix.

Sony WH-CH700N | £150 £71 at Amazon

Sony WH-H910N | £250 £159 at Amazon

Sony WF-SP800N | £180 £149 at Amazon

Sony WI-C310 | £45 £24.49 at Amazon

While these headphones are all great if you're on the move, you'll want to make sure you're all mic'd up if you're planning to play in front of a screen. For that, check out our lists of the best Xbox One headsets and best PC headsets, or if you're already preparing for next-gen, take a look forward to the best PS5 headsets you can grab right now.