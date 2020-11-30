Save £80 on the Canon camera Vlogger Kit and level up your YouTube channel

Parents from a decade ago may have laughed at the idea, but wanting to become a YouTuber is absolutely a valid ambition to have in the current climate. But where do you start? A crucial part of the process is having the right kit and if you're serious about it, the Canon EOS M50 is one of the most popular options. It's not a cheap camera but it's perfect for vlogging because it's easy to travel with, produces high quality video up to 4K, and it's simple to transfer files between.

You'll often need more than just the camera though, which is where the Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit comes in. This package comes with the aforementioned camera, plus some other essentials, including a 32GB SD card and extra battery for the camera. On top of that, you get a different lens – ideal for other types of shots than the standard offering, a Rode Mic Go which is a portable mic for better audio quality, and a Joby GorillaPod 1000, which helps when you're holding the camera.

There are a lot of aspects that go into creating a successful and popular YouTube channel, so it isn't all down to the quality of your equipment, but it does play a huge part. If you're hilarious and charming on camera but you're still using a Sony Ericsson K800i, then you won't attract the audience you otherwise would with better tools. So this kit won't guarantee success, but it will help considerably, no matter your style of videos.

