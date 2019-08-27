Save £20 on Fire Emblem: Three Houses and more in this Nintendo Switch digital sale

You can stock up on some summer Switch games with ShopTo's Nintendo Switch digital download sale, featuring several big-name titles including the newly released Fire Emblem: Three Houses . As we said in our Fire Emblem: Three Houses review , it's one of the best games of the year so far thanks to its huge cast of likeable characters, deep tactical combat, and compelling relationship-building. It's utterly unmissable any day of the week, especially at this price.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses | £39.85 at ShopTo (34% off)

A stellar tactics game which is also not-so-secretly one of the most engrossing school sims ever made. It's barely been out a month, so a 33% discount like this is a unicorn of a deal. View Deal

Fire Emblem: Three Houses exp. pass | £17.85 at ShopTo

If you like the base game, odds are you'll enjoy the expansion pass too. It's already added new costumes, maps, and extra support items, and it'll continue to roll out new content and quests through April 2020. View Deal

The prices on Nintendo games are notoriously immovable, even for digital downloads, so it's not everyday you see discounts like this. We've rounded up the best deals in the sale below, and you can view ShopTo's full catalog here . It's unclear how long these deals will be available, so if you're really eyeing something, maybe best to grab it now.