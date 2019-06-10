Save on Xbox One with the ‘Deals Unlocked’ E3 promotion - get an Xbox One controller for $39.99

With Microsoft dominating headlines during E3 2019 with talk of their next-gen console, Project Scarlett, you may have missed some tasty deals trucking on in the background. For example, Walmart are selling the classic black and white Xbox One wireless controllers for $39.99 a pop to tie in with the ‘Deals Unlocked’ E3 week promotion. This saves you $10 off the retail price. There are a few other cracking bargains out there - such as Gears of War 4 for $9.99 , and a few console bundles for reduced prices. However, we've picked out the best right here, and be keeping this page updated with more deals as they surface.

While it’s not the most tantalising saving we’ve ever seen, getting an Xbox One controller cheap is always a welcome surprise. Don’t forget your Play and Charge Kit to go with it, though. While wireless controllers can use AA batteries, you’ll burn through them pretty fast. As such, having a rechargeable pack will help save money in the long run. For more peripheral deals, head over to our guide on the best Xbox One accessories .

As for Project Scarlett, we dug into the specs that will make it the biggest generational leap yet .