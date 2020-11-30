Save more on the PlayStation UK End of Year sale with these PSN wallet top-ups

The PlayStation End of Year sale has begun in the UK and you’re probably already making a wishlist of which discounted titles and bargains you’re going to pick up in the PSN store later. But wait! Before you do anything, there’s a really easy way to make your money go just that little bit further – with these PSN wallet top-ups from CD Keys.
If you’ve never used CD Keys before, it really is deceptively simple: you can buy a PSN top-up (say £50), get the code emailed to you immediately, and get a few quid off in the process. But that still gives you £50 to spend in the PSN Store It’s perfect for a present for a loved one, too, and you’re guaranteed to save money versus if you went to buy the same gift card at a high street retailer.
So if you were planning to fill your boots with all the Cyber Monday deals on offer on the PSN store, it pays to top up beforehand – and that means you’ll probably always have a few pennies and pounds leftover for the next inevitable sale too.
The End of Year sale is just ridiculous too. Even a £20 top-up would go a long, long way. You could pick up Dishonored 2 (£4.79), Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (£7.99), Tomb Raider (£2.39) on the PlayStation store – and still have money leftover in your PSN wallet for a Resident Evil Remake & Resident Evil 0 double pack (£3.99).
That £20 top-up at CD Keys is actually £17.99. We’d actually recommend buying two of them instead of the £40 top-up as it works out cheaper.
So: buy 2 x £20 top-ups for £35.98 and that incredible shopping list we’ve just mentioned above effectively throws in the Resi double pack for free. No more one-to-one £40 = £40 top-up for you. It really feels like a no-brainer if you were planning on spending money on digital games over the holidays.
PlayStation Network Card (UK) £50 Wallet Top-up | £45.99 at CD Keys
The full list here is well worth a browse but these PSN wallet top-ups give you a nice safety net of knowing you’ll be able to dive in and buy anything you like at any time.
PlayStation Network Card (UK) £40 Wallet Top-up | £36.99 at CD Keys
As we mentioned above, the £40 Wallet Top-up isn't as good value as buying two lots of the £20 cards, but this is more straightforward.
PlayStation Network Card (UK) £35 Wallet Top-up | £31.99 at CD Keys
Don't forget, you can even use the top-ups here to buy PSOne Classics for your Vita or PS3.
PlayStation Network Card (UK) £20 Wallet Top-up | £17.99 at CD Keys
Doubling up on these £20 top-ups is better value than the £40 card on its own. It's also the best way in to the End of Year PSN sale.
PlayStation Network Card (UK) £15 Wallet Top-up | £13.99 at CD Keys
Hey, that £1 could go a long way. Treat yo'self.
