Save $280 on this Dell gaming PC that has a GTX 1650 graphics card and 10th-gen Intel CPU

Looking for a great entry-level gaming PC? How about one you can save a massive $280 dollars on? The new Dell G5 gaming PC is meant to be $879.99 dollars at the moment, but if you use the code 'DTG5AFF114' at Dell right now, you could get it for just $599.99. as early Black Friday gaming PC deals go, this is an absolute cracker.

The PC, which is one of our best gaming PCs, is ideal for players who are looking to make a start in the world of PC gaming, thanks to its respectable specs and respectable price tag. The machine comes with a brand new 10th-gen Intel i5 processor, an Nvidia GTX 1650 Super graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD which will enable your games to load at lightning-quick speeds. If you're looking to play games such as Fortnite, Among Us, and other less visually demanding experiences, this machine has never been at a better price.

Plus, if you're worried about building a gaming PC, one of the ideal things about this one is that it comes pre-assembled, so you don't have to panic about learning how to put a machine together. But equally, if you want to upgrade down the line, you should be able to quite easily.

Dell G5 gaming PC deal

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop PC | $879.99 $599.99 at Dell

Get this price by using code DTG5AFF114 at checkout.

This entry-level machine boasts some serious specs that will help you play a large range of games without breaking the bank. Plus, thanks to its SSD, you won't have to wait too long to get into them. View Deal

