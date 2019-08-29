Save $100 on this Switch-friendly 512GB microSD that could store Witcher 3 about 20 times

Nintendo Switch and its stylish new sibling, the Nintendo Switch Lite , are great systems, but they don't come with nearly enough built-in storage for anyone who likes downloading games. Don't worry, you can put an end to your storage woes before they even begin and save a ton while you're at it with a fresh limited-time discount. Thanks to a clutch Deal of the Day, you can pick up a SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC memory card on Amazon for $79.99 , a saving of $100 off the standard MSRP.

If you want to get a better idea of scale, that card alone will give you enough room to install The Witcher 3 on Switch nearly 20 times (assuming you could even do that, which you can't) when it comes out on October 15. That game will take up 28.1GB of storage space, which is on the very high end for most Switch games. For comparison, Super Mario Maker 2 takes up about 2.8GB, so you could fit a heck of a lot more of those on this 512GB SD card.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card | $79.99 on Amazon, was $179.99

Save $100 on this Switch-compatible memory card to rule them all. You'll probably be ready to buy Switch 2 (or whatever Nintendo makes next) before it runs out of space.View Deal

If you've never added or removed an SD card to your Switch before, it's super easy. You just flip up the kickstand on the back and there it is, no tools required. Follow our guide for more detailed instructions.