Save big on Razer's gaming laptops at the Razer Store right now

There's nothing quite like an opportunity to get a cheap Razer laptop, and the current deals from Razer itself might be that opportunity you've been looking for. As part of a range of Winter sales and events, the gaming behemoth is cutting the price of a lot of its quality gear this December, including some healthy discounts on some of its finest Razer laptops: the Blade 15 and the Stealth 13 models. You can save up to $300 right now at Razer's website.

Razer's Blade laptops are some of the best gaming laptops money can buy featuring premium design and build, excellent component configurations, and tremendous designs. If you can ever get a healthy discount on one, then it is most definitely worthy of your attention.

Getting right to it, the most attractive deal is among those on offer, is the Blade 15 Base Model that has a truly wonderful 4K OLED screen. I have seen these 4K screens in person and they are a sheer joy to use and immerse yourself in, almost falling into it. Supported by a 10th-gen processor from Intel, an RTX 2070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it really is a quality ray-tracing capable gaming laptop. Yeah, you might not get full 4K gaming with high, smooth frames, but this is still a dreamy machine for someone who plays single-player games mostly. You can save $300 on it right now.

If you're looking for one of Razer's most diminutive machines then there are saving on the Stealth 13 laptops too, and one, in particular, has caught our eye: it's got a 13.3" Full HD screen, an i7-1065G7 processor, a solid GTX 1650Ti graphics card, and the usual 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD combo. The Stealth 13s are some of the best gaming notebooks around and this is most certainly worth a look with $200 off.

It's also worth mentioning that you'll get a Razer GHift Card worth up to $150 if you buy a Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptops or a Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop - which is a great bonus.

Even though we are after the Black Friday and Cyber Weekend offers and whatnot, however, there is still lots going on with Razer this winter. These deals are in support of Razer's RazerStore Live event which was a live stream held on December 3rd, 2020, that was packed with product announcements, prices, and promos. And then following this there will be a Razer Holiday Gift Guide for Christmas gifting ideas that can guide folks through the maze of buying for gamers, as well as help you to pick bundles and navigate Razer's vast array of gear through easy categories from design and aesthetic to price.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | Mercury finish | 15.6" 4K OLED | i7-10750H | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2.300 $1,999.99 at Razer

One of the best laptops you can get, and now with a solid price cut. Razer makes some of the best in the business, and this 2070 graphics card will still do everything you need it to. The 144Hz 1080p variant is also very attractively priced at $1,799.99.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 | 13.3" 1080p | i7-1065G7 | GTX 1650Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,700 $1,499.99 at Razer

A big old $200 saving is nothing to be sniffed at here and the Stealth 13 laptops are some of the most exquisite 'notebook-style' machines you can get anywhere. If you're looking for something small, light, and super portable that can play games, then this is it.

