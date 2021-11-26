Save a massive £375 on this Razer Raptor 27" screen Black Friday gaming monitor deal

If you’re searching for discounted Black Friday gaming monitors, this Razer Raptor 27" Quad HD LCD Gaming Monitor has a ridiculous £375 saving at ebuyer.com, dropping its price from £674.99 to £299.99.

This is by far the lowest we’ve seen this screen going for, which could easily compliment the best gaming PCs around, or anything you might have spied on our Black Friday gaming PC deals list. With a 2560 x 1440 QHD display, HDMI and USB-C connections, and 144HZ (which means a 1 millisecond response time) the best Black Friday gaming monitors really don’t come better equipped than this one.

Save £375 - This is the biggest saving we've seen on this gaming monitor, and is likewise its lowest ever price tag. At 144HZ and with a 2560 x 1440 QHD display, the Razer Raptor 27" screen is one of the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals available today.

