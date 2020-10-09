Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price cut in early Amazon Prime day deal on a great smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has only just hit shelves and we've got our first tasty-looking offer in the run-up to the Amazon Prime Day deals next week. $30 off both of the new 41mm and 45mm Watch 3 models is well worth considering.

In the UK, Amazon has knocked £48 off the 45mm model, making it even cheaper than the 41mm version at just £370.

The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes, as we said, meaning it'll fit and look good no matter how big or small your wrists. Powering the device is Samsung's own Tizen OS, which is separate from Android, alongside very long battery life, the full array of health monitoring, and fitness tracking.

If you're not sold on the Apple Watch (or the various Android alternatives), Samsung's offering is at least worth considering. There's over 50,000 watch faces on offer and Samsung says it has "military-grade" durability, hopefully at least enough for most of us that aren't in the armed forces.

Samsung makes the Watch 3 in three attractive colors – Silver, Bronze, and Black – ensuring it blends into whatever your preferred style is. LTE is also on offer for the more expensive models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 41mm | Silver, Bronze, or Black | $399.99 $369 at Amazon

The smaller of the Watch 3 sizes is also the cheapest on offer here, but that doesn't mean it's the worse model. In fact, basically everything else about the Watch 3 is identical, bar slightly less battery life due to its smaller size. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 45mm | Silver or Black | $429.99 $399 at Amazon

The 45mm version is slightly more expensive but does come with additional battery life. The rest is the same, offering Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, and a range of other high-end features found in competitor watches. Or if you're in the UK, it's £370 at Amazon today.View Deal

So, if you're looking to upgrade your existing smartwatch or take the plunge into the world of connected accessories, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is a great choice, especially as it's basically brand new with $30 off.