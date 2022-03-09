Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell put a musical spin on A Christmas Carol in first official look at Spirited

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are putting on a show in the first official look at their upcoming Christmas musical.

The film, titled Spirited, is based on Charles Dickens' classic novel A Christmas Carol. Reynolds will be stepping into the shoes of Ebenezer Scrooge, while Ferrell is a ghost named Present (based on the Ghost of Christmas Present, we assume). Octavia Spencer co-stars, but there are no details on her character just yet. Glow's Sunita Mani plays Past.

In the pictures, which you can see below, Reynolds, Ferrell, and Spencer are singing up a storm in the snow – and Reynolds is scaring Ferrell in a bed. Just why a ghost is looking so terrified remains to be seen.

These pictures have technically been revealed before in a video Reynolds posted to Twitter, which featured a slideshow of behind the scenes looks at the movie, Ferrell invoicing Reynolds for their TikTok video, wardrobe, and coffee, and some official stills from the film. Reynolds also shared another behind the scenes look at he and Ferrell standing fairly close for comfort.

The film includes music from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (AKA Pasek and Paul), who penned the music for the Dear Evan Hansen Broadway show, as well as The Greatest Showman's songs, and lyrics for La La Land. Sean Anders and John Morris wrote the script and direct – they worked on the scripts for We're the Millers and Daddy's Home, with Anders also helming the latter.

Spirited will debut on Apple TV Plus in this year's holiday season, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

