RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders: where to find stock of the latest Ampere refresh

RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders are imminent and present the best opportunity to get RTX 3080 stock for MSRP. It's been rumored for some time, but now the upgraded enthusiast GPU is available featuring 2GB additional VRAM and tech specs more akin to the RTX 3080 Ti than the original model. No official pricing has as of yet been released by major retailers or Nvidia itself, however, Game Ready drivers have been published with support for the new GPU.

Below you'll find all the best retailers to find RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders in both the US and the UK. We generally see the cheaper partner cards go first, with the more modified enthusiast-level variants hanging around longer. We're expecting to see the likes of EVGA, Inno3D, ZOTAC, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and Palit models be first in line.

If you're unsuccessful in securing an RTX 3080 12GB pre-order today then we recommend turning your attention to the prebuilt market to offset obscene costs. If you're solely after one of the best gaming PCs at a great price, then our best RTX 3080 PC deals page can help minimize the damage. However, portable power is also reasonably priced with the best RTX 3080 laptop deals as well.

Where to find RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders

RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders - US

Check Best Buy Check Best Buy

Best Buy is likely to be the first port of call for RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders, as it has been the most reliable retailer for RTX stock all year. Online delivery options and preferred but you can also search by specific locations for in-store stock drops, too.

Check Newegg Check Newegg

Newegg has been hot on RTX 30 series stock launches since the first wave launched in 2020. We're confident Newegg will have several variants of the new RTX 3080 12GB models available, but they won't be around long.

Check Amazon Check Amazon

Amazon has an inconsistent history with RTX 30 series launches, but we recommend checking anyway in case RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders go live for MSRP. It's happened in the past with some reinforced cards back in June 2021.

Check Dell Check Dell

This retailer has had RTX 30 series stock available before, so things stand to reason that it will again. Dell is mostly known for prebuilt rigs and laptops, though GPUs are available.

Check Adorama Check Adorama

Adorama has hosted many RTX 30 series launches in the past, preferring to stock reasonably priced partner cards. Particular focus is on EVGA and Asus especially, the former of which was mentioned heavily in the leaks.

Check Walmart Check Walmart

While Walmart isn't as consistent as some other online retailers, it has carried RTX 30 series stock at launch in the past. It's likely to be the more expensive models being prioritized at this retailer.

RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders - UK

Check Amazon Check Amazon

While Amazon's been inconsistent in the UK with RTX 30 series stock launches, it's always worth checking for updates on the latest models at the world's largest online retailer.

Check Ebuyer Check Ebuyer

Ebuyer is one of the better storefronts when it comes to RTX 30 series stock, so we recommend checking here first for models at RRP.

Check CCL Online Check CCL Online

One of the more reliable retailers for RTX 30 series stock launches, as we saw with the RTX 3080 launch originally back in 2020. It is definitely one to look into for units available.

Image Check Overclockers UK

Overclockers UK is likely to have stock in as soon as the announcement goes live. It's been one of the more underrated UK retailers as far as RTX 30 series stock drops are concerned so certainly worth keeping track of.

If you've wanted to try your chances at a different graphics card in the RTX 30 series, be it standalone or as part of a laptop/desktop configuration, then these helpful guides are the best places to point you in the right direction.

Graphics card stock

RTX 3060 prices | RTX 3060 Ti prices | RTX 3070 prices | RTX 3070 Ti prices | RTX 3080 Ti prices | RTX 3090 prices

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti stock | RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti stock | RTX 3080 stock | RTX 3080 Ti stock | RT

Laptop deals and stock

RTX 3050 laptop deals | RTX 3060 laptop deals | RTX 3070 laptop | RTX 3080 laptop

PC deals and stock

RTX 3060 PC deals | RTX 3070 PC deals | RTX 3080 PC deals | RTX 3090 PC deals

Kit your setup out in style with the best gaming desks, best gaming chairs, and best gaming monitors on the market right now.