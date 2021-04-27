Robert Downey Jr. shares Avengers: Endgame deleted scene to mark film's anniversary

Robert Downey Jr. has shared a behind the scenes look at an Avengers: Endgame deleted scene to mark the film's second anniversary. The film was released in the US on April 26, 2019.

The Iron Man actor shared the clip on Twitter, captioned: "Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame... #LoveYouAll3000"

In the film's climactic battle, Iron Man gets hold of all six Infinity Stones and snaps his fingers to erase big bad Thanos and his army. In a scene that didn't make it to the final cut (but is available to view on Disney Plus), Tony Stark enters another reality and meets the grown up version of his daughter. Morgan Stark, here played by Katherine Langford, reassures her dad that he's made the right decision, and as the scene ends, Tony says "I love you 3000" in a touching callback to earlier in the movie.

In the clip shared by Downey Jr., we get a behind the scenes glimpse at Tony's trip to the Soul World – he snaps his fingers, looks around, then spots Morgan behind him.

Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time soon after its release, but was recently dethroned by James Cameron's Avatar, which reclaimed the top spot thanks to a re-release in China.

While Endgame marks the close of the Infinity Saga, it definitely isn't the end of the MCU – Phase 4 is continuing full steam ahead, with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streaming on Disney Plus now, and Loki on the way.

