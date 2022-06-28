Return to Monkey Island is a Switch console launch exclusive

Return to Monkey Island is out later this year and will be a Switch console launch exclusive.

Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch titles. Nestled among the various trailers and announcements was a new look at Return to Monkey Island. The classic pirate-centric series showed off its dramatically different art style with a trailer narrated by none other than Guybrush Threepwoood.

The protagonist promises that Return to Monkey Island will have everything a good swashbuckling adventure should, like ships, fights, love, treasure, and root beer. As well as all of the above, “This is a story about the time I finally found the secret of Monkey Island”, says Threepwoood. The game will launch first for Nintendo Switch later this year.

This story is developing...