Return to Monkey Island is a Switch console launch exclusive

The latest in the Monkey Island series is setting sail later this year

Return to Monkey Island
Return to Monkey Island is out later this year and will be a Switch console launch exclusive.

Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch titles. Nestled among the various trailers and announcements was a new look at Return to Monkey Island. The classic pirate-centric series showed off its dramatically different art style with a trailer narrated by none other than Guybrush Threepwoood. 

The protagonist promises that Return to Monkey Island will have everything a good swashbuckling adventure should, like ships, fights, love, treasure, and root beer. As well as all of the above, “This is a story about the time I finally found the secret of Monkey Island”, says Threepwoood. The game will launch first for Nintendo Switch later this year.

