Red Dead Redemption 2 sells $725 million in 3 days, the best opening weekend in entertainment history

Surprise, surprise: Red Dead Redemption 2 is making Rockstar a whole lot of money. The studio announced today that sales of the Western adventure hit $725 million in its first three days, meaning it had the best opening weekend in the history of entertainment, not just video games.

That record comes with a small caveat: RDR2 released on a Friday and had the best opening weekend ever, not the best opening. The record for the best opening is still held by Rockstar's previous hit, GTA 5 , which released on a Tuesday and sold $1 billion in its first three days . Which means that, overall, RDR2 had the second-best opening ever. So, you know, not bad in the end.

RDR2 also set several sales records on PS4: most pre-ordered full game, biggest day-one full game sales, and biggest three-day full game sales on PlayStation Network. Rockstar specified PlayStation Network sales - in other words, digital sales - so the PS4 sales record that Spider-Man PS4 set last month is still in-tact.

The nuttiest part of all this is that Red Dead Online , RDR2's multiplayer component, isn't even out yet. GTA Online turned out to be one of GTA 5's biggest earners - bringing in over $1 billion through microtransactions in around four years - and I'm willing to bet Red Dead Online will follow suit.

As Kotaku reports, these sales are directly tied to the annual profit-sharing bonuses Rockstar employees receive, which is good to remember given the widespread reports of interminable crunch during the development of RDR2.