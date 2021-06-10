Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart zurpstones - how to get all 60 for Trudi

The Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart zurpstones are only found on Sargasso, because they're what Trudi eats. Trudi is the flying creature owned by the Morts and you need to collect all 60 in exchange for a spybot, which is needed to get the RYNO 8 gun. This is one aspect of Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart that is stumping some players though, because zurpstones on high ledges are seemingly impossible to obtain. Here's everything you need to know about Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart zurpstones.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart zurpstones explained

So you've found Trudi and collected the first lot of zurpstones for her on Sargasso. Then Mort wants you to get more, but a lot of them are high up in the sky so you can't get to them.

What you want to do is go around Sargasso on foot, collecting 30 zurpstones. When you return to Mort after collecting 30, he'll reward you with the Galactic Ranger Boots, along with the ability to ride Trudi herself in the sky. That's not the end of the troubles though.

Despite being able to ride on Trudi in the sky, you still can't land close enough to the zurpstones in elevated places to pick them up. What you want to do instead is fly around and collect 15 more ground-based zurpstones because what Mort neglected to tell you is that when you collect 45, Trudi unlocks a fireball ability.

This is how you grab the rest of the zurpstones. Shoot fireballs at all the zurpstones on top of cliffs and machinery and you'll automatically pick them up. Once you have all 60, return to Mort and they'll reward you with a spybot to go towards unlocking that RYNO 8.