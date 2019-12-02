Quickly! Grab Super Mario Party and a set of Nintendo Switch Joy Cons for just £79.99 with this Cyber Monday deal

There may only be a few hours of Cyber Monday left, but there are still deals to be had. One of the best comes courtesy of Argos, who is selling a set of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons with Super Mario Party for just £79.99, saving you £30.

What can we tell you about the bundle? Well, you should first know that there ain't no party like a Mario Party, and this is Super Mario Party, so you can expect a super party! But, in all seriousness, this latest addition to the long-running Mario spin-off series utilises the Nintendo Switch's tech to offer one of most fun instalments to date. Plus, with this, you get a Neon Green/Neon Pink Joy-Con pair, so your friends can join in the fun. That sounds like a pretty excellent way to spend Christmas day, if you ask us.

Of course, today, on Cyber Monday (or at least what's left of it) we're all about the savings. Super Mario Party on its own normal sells for £45, and the Joy-Cons sell for £65, meaning you're saving a tidy sum of £30 - an amount than can afford a few things on our list of the best last-minute Cyber Monday bargains to grab now.

