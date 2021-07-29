PS5 software update beta includes 3D audio for TV speakers and more

A new PS5 beta firmware appears to be out in the wild today.

As first noted earlier today in the tweet below on July 29, users have reported that new PS5 beta firmware is now available to download in certain regions around the world. It should be noted that the original Twitter user who noted this new firmware update is based in Japan, confirming one region that's received the new firmware.

It appears that the new PlayStation 5 beta firmware is available in certain regions; aside from the M.2 SSD support, it also brings- 3D Audio support for TV speakers- UX improvements- some "customization options" as wellMore details to follow https://t.co/KtcfjyoZrWJuly 29, 2021 See more

As for the update itself, the new beta firmware for the PS5 covers a lot of bases. Firstly, there appears to be 3D audio support for TV speakers for the very first time, surely good news for those with a fancy display who want to get the most out of the PS5's sound technology. Then there's some limited user experience improvements, although the user doesn't outline these features.

Additionally, The Verge reports that the Control Centre can now be rearranged and customized, and PS5 users will be able to write messages to friends and parties from within the Control Centre itself. Elsewhere, the Friends tab is being updated with better management options, and different PS4 and PS5 versions of games will appear as separate icons on the home screen and in your game library.

Chiefly though, this new firmware for the PS5, which is still in the beta phase, is used to enable M.2 SSD support. If you're unfamiliar with what this is, it basically means that those who can access the new firmware can modify their PS5 consoles with brand new SSD's of their choosing. Sony has even published a guide on how to replace the PS5 SSD earlier today, shortly after the new firmware went live.

However, the guide published by Sony reveals that this feature will be rolled out to all PS5 users at a later date via an official software update. This is welcome news for those users who want to modify their own console as soon as possible, but don't have access to the feature right now because it's still in the initial beta testing phase for limited users.

Just yesterday, Sony revealed that the PS5 had surpassed 10 million units shipped worldwide since launch last year. This makes the PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever released, beating out the PS4 to reach the 10 million sales milestone just 20 days ahead of the preceding console.

If you're still trying to get your hands on Sony's elusive new-gen console, you can head over to our complete PS5 deals guide for retailers with current and projected stock.