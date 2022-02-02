PS5 restocks are on their way in the UK - here's where to check in the US as well

PS5 restocks for January were a little quiet but it sounds like there will be a chance for many of you to get your hands on the elusive product. If you've been waiting for a PS5 restock there's certainly some good news in store for February. In the UK, Game will be releasing bundles and consoles on February 18, but there's plenty of action taking place across the pond as well.

Gamestop recently had a big PS5 restock in store, but if you were unlucky, no worries - there are also possible drops taking place at other major US retailers in the near future. Amazon’s last restock was right at the end of 2021, but there are several rumors suggesting they could have new stock in soon. Amazon itself hasn't officially started anything, but we will be keeping a lookout.

Walmart also recently had a PS5 restock, and it's looking like a we could see more stock dropping soon. The retailer did offer Walmart Plus members a shot at a console in January, and the fact that it's been a few weeks since the last round (with not even a whisper of more units) suggests that the next wave could be a surprise drop for regular customers.

That's because Walmart tends to advertise its PS5 restocks when there's Walmart Plus memberships required, and with a fairly regular drop frequency over the last few months it's not unreasonable to assume that Walmart already has the consoles in its warehouses. We'd recommend staying tuned here, because this one is likely to drop with little warning.

Sony also has a way to directly buy a possible PS5 directly from them. PS5 consoles sell out almost immediately here, but you can still register with them and keep up to date on any restocks. It's worth noting that registering does not guarantee a PS5, and you will need to receive an email with instructions on how to purchase.

That Game drop is going to be on many a UK calendar though. So if you're interested, make sure to set your alarms. Game usually operates a queuing system that essentially provides a first come, first serve service for those who click the link.

Orders probably will be available from 8 am GMT, and wait times can be from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on how many people are trying to get their hands on an item.

Which PS5 should you buy?

The full PS5 offers the entire experience - disk drive and all. While you're paying a little more for this console, and still getting the same internals as the Digital Edition, that disk drive is going to be instrumental in saving cash on your games and making the most of your PS4 collection.



However, if you're looking to spend as little as possible, the Digital Edition packs the same punch as the main console but for just $399.99. The only thing you're losing here is that disk drive, though, which means you're limited to buying your games through the PS Store.



PS5 restock top tips

1. Make an account with all the big retailers selling PS5. This could give you an edge when trying to buy. Already having an account means no faffing about at the checkout and inputting in all your details.

2. Do you want a digital or a disk version? Think about which console type will work with you and how you play.

3. Some retailers like Game have a list of what you can purchase when the restock is available. If you've got a reasonable amount of time beforehand, plan what you want to get. There are some great bundle deals available so think about what else you might possibly need along with your PS5 if the stand-alone console is available.

4. And lastly, don't buy from third-party resellers; they hack up the price and are unreliable. Be patient because there will always be a restock.

