PS5 Future of Gaming event set for June 11, according to Twitch leak

The PlayStation Future of Gaming event, which promises a look at Sony's slate of upcoming PS5 games, appears to be set for a June 11 premiere, with a leaked advertisement on Twitch bearing the event's new date.

The all online showcase was originally scheduled to take place last week - Thursday, June 4 - but was rescheduled to "allow more important voices to be heard" in light of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests taking place around the globe.

This leaked advertisement appears to suggest that Sony have delayed the PS5 reveal event by one week exactly, though this new info can't be taken as a guarantee of PlayStation's official plans. Just last week, however, the company said it would be sharing more "soon."

If this Thursday really is the revised date for the Future of Gaming briefing, then you can likely expect Sony to make a full announcement later today, along with details on how you'll be able to watch the show live from the comfort of your own living room.

As for what to expect, bookies' odds currently have the the numbers on reveals for Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Spider-Man PS5, and hopefully a better understanding of the PS5 price, release date, and much, much more. Be sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar for more info as it arrives and to watch the stream whenever it airs.

