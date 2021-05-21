Prime Day PS5 deals: everything you need to know about Amazon's super sale

Prime Day PS5 deals are closer than you think if the heavily-rumored June date is to be believed. Until last year, Prime Day was a July affair, but it was delayed to October thanks to the pandemic. Rather than return to July, we think Amazon will be double-dipping this year by moving the summer one up a little and having one again in October.

And if you're thinking October's Prime Day was a little disappointing on the gaming front (because it was), then we're here to raise your expectations a little for the rumored upcoming June reboot. Black Friday won't be looming over this one, promising better deals a month later, and we think the PS5 Prime Day deals will be a big highlight.

Of course, finding PS5 stock has been a nightmare since launch, but Amazon has been notoriously quiet compared to other retailers who, for the first few months of 2021, had a trickle of stock each week. Aside from one random night in April at 3am, we haven't seen the store unleash any PS5 units since January.

There were a lot of rumors in March that Amazon was about to drop 46,000 units. It never happened. The thing is, given how often we've seen the likes of Walmart, Target, Best Buy (plus a bunch of other smaller retailers) get PS5s in, Amazon must be waiting to unleash a massive wave of Sony's new-gen behemoth. And a Prime Day PS5 party is one hell of a way to drive traffic to your site during a flagship sales event.

Even if the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles don't turn up though, we'll still be looking for PS5 Prime Day deals on games, gaming TVs, controllers, headsets, external hard drives and SSDs, and more. Actually, the Prime Day TV deals could be the headline act of the sale. You might not have to wait for an opportunity to save some cash though as our price comparison tables below are always scanning a range of the best retailers to find you the cheapest prices. Let's take a look at the following categories. First up though, if you want to try your luck finding a PS5 before Prime Day...

Try these PS5 stores before Prime Day

(Image credit: Sony)

Prime Day PS5 controller deals

Getting an extra PS5 controller on Prime Day is top of our to-do lists. With any luck, the recently announced Midnight Black and Cosmic Red variants will get involved. Although given they're only being released June 18, it's unlikely. The original white model on the other hand might get a deal, or perhaps a game bundle.

So far there are no third-party controllers to choose from that will play your PS5 games. Most third-party PS4 controllers are compatible with PS5 for PS4 games, but if you're looking for a next-gen spare then the official DualSense controller is your only option.

(Image credit: Future/SteelSeries)

Prime Day PS5 headsets

Unlike the controllers, there are lots of options in the audio department, as shown by our roundup of the best PS5 headsets. Sony's official PS5 Pulse 3D headset is by far the most coveted option, thanks to the affordable price and PS5-friendly aesthetic, not to mention killer 3D audio. We've put together some of our other PS5 headset recommendations along with today's best prices below. We've tested all of these models and can highly recommend them. Check out our guide above if you'd like to learn more.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

PS5 external hard drives

A recent update to the PS5 now means you can transfer those massive PS5 install files over to external hard drives to free up space on that tiny internal SSD. You can't play PS5 games from external devices, only PS4 games, so we'd recommend picking one up for your legacy titles for sure. Here are some of our favorites from our best PS5 external hard drive guide.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Prime Day PS5 SSD deals

As things stand today, the only PS5 SSD options out there are external ones. Sony is planning a system update in the summer that will allow you to add an internal PS5 SSD to the currently vacant expansion bay. For now, let's keep things external. These will let you store PS5 games, but not run them. Your PS4 games will get similarly fast load times as if you'd installed them to the PS5 itself and you still get any Game Boost features like improved resolution and frame rates as seen on the likes of the recently-patched The Last of Us Part II.

Moving any games between one of these SSDs and the internal storage is so much quicker than regular external HDDs like the ones we mentioned above. Of course, this means SSDs are more expensive, but Prime Day SSD deals are a thing every year.

Prime Day PS5 accessories

There will be ample opportunity to treat yourself with some discounted prices on the best PS5 accessories on Prime Day outside the aforementioned items too. Charging docks for the PS5 controller are a solid bet for sure.

The official one from Sony has been hard to find since the console was released, but there are a lot of third-party options out there, especially on Amazon. We can't claim to have tested them all by any means, so we'd dive into those user-reviews and star ratings on the third-party ones if you're not sure, with the bad ratings in particular usually being a good place to find out if the build quality is a bit shoddy.

Charging docks can be a bit overkill though. Why have a chunky piece of plastic taking up space near your console when sometimes just a long charging cable will do instead. There are lots of options out there that will let you charge and play at the same time. Honestly, until Sony announced those new DualSense colors, a lot of us here at GamesRadar were content using a long cable instead of having a spare DualSense charged and good to go. We've got to have the new Cosmic Red pad though.

Other accessories like the media remote and official camera feel very much optional to the PS5 experience. With most TVs covering you for streaming and disc-based media being on the way out, a dedicated remote feels like overkill (just use the DualSense). The camera hasn't really taken off yet either. But the Prime Day PS5 deals might get you a cheeky discount.