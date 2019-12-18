There's plenty of strong pocket monsters, but which are the absolute best Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield? Of course, people's opinion of "best" will be subjective, so the Pokemon Sword and Shield best Pokemon for us are the ones who are the strongest, in our experience playing through both Pokemon Sword and Shield. These are the top 10 best Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokemon.

10. Hydreigon

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Type: Dark / Dragon

Location: Sword Exclusive. Available by evolving from Deino, which is found in the Lake of Outrage in the Wild Area.

In at number 10 on our list is Hydreigon, the third and final evolved form of Deino. A Dark / Dragon Type Pokemon, Hydreigon is all about having a very high Special Attack stat, combined with a generally high base stat pool. That means he's quite the threat in battle, especially with its Dark Type able to take on any Pokemon - even Ghost Types.

9. Diggersby

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Type: Ground / Normal

Location: Giant's Cap, Axew's Eye, and Giant's Seat regions of the Wild Area

Diggersby may not sound that impressive on paper, but it has quite the hidden talent in its Ability - Huge Power. This doubles its attack, and because it's a normal type, you can make sure it can use a range of attacks for the most powerful bunny you've ever seen.

8. Excadrill

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Type: Ground / Steel

Location: Lake of Outrage and Giant's Mirror regions of the Wild Area

Excadrill's high Attack stat makes it one formidable foe, but also thanks to its Ground / Steel Type it's very effective against the notoriously complicated Fairy Type. Its attacks, Earthquake and Iron Head, can regularly one-hit-KO opponents in battle.

7. Galarian Darmanitan

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Type: Ice or Ice / Fire in Zen Mode

Location: Sword exclusive. Evolves from Darumaka (available on Route 8, Route 10) with an Ice Stone.

Not just on this list because he looks like the Abominable Snowman from Monster Inc, but Galarian Darmanitan is actually a powerful party member. Its Hidden Ability, Zen Mode, brings its Attack stat up to 160, and gives it access to Fire and Ice Type moves.

6. Conkeldurr

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Type: Fighting

Location: Evolves from Gurdurr, which is available on Route 8 and the Stony Wilderness region of the Wild Area.

With a base Attack stat of 140, Conkeldurr is quite the unstoppable foe. That's especially true when you look at its Ability, Sheer Force, which removes secondary effects from incoming attacks, and increases its damage by 30%.

5. Tyranitar

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Type: Rock / Dark

Location: Shield exclusive. Evolves from Pupitar, which is available at the Lake of Outrage in the Wild Area.

Tyranitar is one of the best Pokemon of all time, simply because its base stats are always incredibly high. Moves like Stone Edge, Dragon Dance, Crunch and Earthquake are always going to be hard hitters too, making it an enviable addition to your party.

4. Rillaboom

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Type: Grass

Location: Final Evolution of Starter Pokemon Grookey

A brilliant Pokemon Sword and Shield Starter Evolution, Rillaboom might not be the fastest Pokemon but he's a tank. Drum Beating, one of its special moves, has 80 Power but also lowers the opponents' speed, and strong base stats makes it one to watch.

3. Cinderace

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Type: Fire

Location: Final evolution of Starter Pokemon Scorbunny

Scorbunny also stands out as a final Starter Evolution in Pokemon Sword and Shield, as it has decent Attack with high Speed, making sure it can always attack first. It also has a brilliant unique move, Pyro Burn, which has 120 Power and 90 Accuracy that can also burn the target.

2. Gyarados

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Type: Water / Flying

Location: Route 2, and the Dusty Bowl and Giant's Cap regions of the Wild Area

Like Tyranitar, Gyarados is famed for always being one of the most powerful Pokemon of all time - especially considering its humble, splashy beginnings. It comes with an Attack stat of 125 and can use Dragon Dance, which is incredible.

1. Dragapult

(Image credit: Pokemon)

Type: Dragon / Ghost

Location: Evolves from Drakloak at Lv. 60. Drakloak is found in the Lake of Outrage region of the Wild Area.

Dragapult is currently the most powerful in the Pokedex, making it hard to not recommend for the best Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield. It boasts 142 Speed stat and 120 Attack stat, which when combined with is movepool makes it an incredible force.