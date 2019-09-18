Pokemon Go Pokedex: Every Pokemon available and how to evolve them

The Pokemon Go Pokedex is growing to absurd numbers with the recent addition of the Gen 5 Pokemon, and while we're still quite a way off from having the brand new Gen 8 Pokemon added to the game, there's over 500 Pokemon in Pokemon Go now. It can be immensely tricky working out which ones you're still missing so to help you out, we've got a complete guide to the entire Pokemon Go Pokedex right here.
Here's the full Pokemon Go Pokedex as it stands now with the arrival of the Gen 4 Sinnoh Pokemon, starting with the Kanto Pokemon in Gen 1. If you want to check out Gen 2, 3, or 4, use the handy jump links below:
- Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 2 - Johto Pokemon
- Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 3 - Hoenn Pokemon
- Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 4 - Sinnoh Pokemon
Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 1 - Kanto Pokemon
1. Bulbasaur (25 candy to evolve)
2. Ivysaur (100 candy to evolve)
3. Venusaur
4. Charmander (25 candy to evolve)
5. Charmeleon (100 candy to evolve)
6. Charizard
7. Squirtle (25 candy to evolve)
8. Wartortle (100 candy to evolve)
9. Blastoise
10. Caterpie (12 candy to evolve)
11. Metapod (50 candy to evolve)
12. Butterfree
13. Weedle (12 candy to evolve)
14. Kakuna (50 candy to evolve)
15. Beedrill
16. Pidgey (12 candy to evolve)
17. Pidgeotto (50 candy to evolve)
18. Pidgeot
19a. Rattata (25 candy to evolve)
19b. Alolan Rattata (25 candy to evolve)
20a. Raticate
20b. Alolan Raticate
21. Spearow (50 candy to evolve)
22. Fearow
23. Ekans (50 candy to evolve)
24. Arbok
25. Pikachu (50 candy to evolve)
26a. Raichu
26b. Alolan Raichu
27a. Sandshrew (50 candy to evolve)
27b. Alolan Sandshrew (50 candy to evolve)
28a. Sandslash
28b. Alolan Sandslash
29. Nidoran female (25 candy to evolve)
30. Nidorina (100 candy to evolve)
31. Nidoqueen
32. Nidoran male (25 candy to evolve)
33. Nidorino (100 candy to evolve)
34. Nikoking
35. Clefairy (50 candy to evolve)
36. Clefable
37a. Vulpix (50 candy to evolve)
37b. Alolan Vulpix (50 candy to evolve)
38a. Ninetales
38b. Alolan Ninetails
39. Jigglypuff (50 candy to evolve)
40. Wigglytuff
41. Zubat (50 candy to evolve)
42. Golbat
43. Oddish (25 candy to evolve)
44. Gloom (100 candy to evolve)
45. Vileplume
46. Paras (50 candy to evolve)
47. Parasect
48. Venonat (50 candy to evolve)
49. Venomoth
50a. Diglett (50 candy to evolve)
50b. Alolan Diglett (50 candy to evolve)
51a. Dugtrio
51b. Alolan Dugtrio
52a. Meowth (50 candy to evolve)
52b. Alolan Meowth (50 candy to evolve)
53a. Persian
53b. Alolan Persian
54. Psyduck (50 candy to evolve)
55. Golduck
56. Mankey (50 candy to evolve)
57. Primeape
58. Growlithe (50 candy to evolve)
59. Arcanine
60. Poliwag (25 candy to evolve)
61. Poliwhirl (100 candy to evolve)
62. Poliwrath
63. Abra (25 candy to evolve)
64. Kadabra (100 candy to evolve)
65. Alakazam
66. Machop (25 candy to evolve)
67. Machoke (100 candy to evolve)
68. Machamp
69. Bellsprout (25 candy to evolve)
70. Weepinbell (100 candy to evolve)
71. Victreebel
72. Tentacool (50 candy to evolve)
73. Tentacruel
74. Geodude (25 candy to evolve)
75. Graveler (100 candy to evolve)
76. Golem
77. Ponyta (50 candy to evolve)
78. Rapidash
79. Slowpoke (50 candy to evolve)
80. Slowbro
81. Magnemite (50 candy to evolve)
82. Magneton
83. Farfetch'd
84. Doduo (50 candy to evolve)
85. Dodrio
86. Seel (50 candy to evolve)
87. Dewgong
88. Grimer (50 candy to evolve)
89. Muk
90. Shellder (50 candy to evolve)
91. Cloyster
92. Gastly (25 candy to evolve)
93. Haunter (100 candy to evolve)
94. Gengar
95. Onix
96. Drowzee (50 candy to evolve)
97. Hypno
98. Krabby (50 candy to evolve)
99. Kingler
100. Voltorb (50 candy to evolve)
101. Electrode
102. Eggecute (50 candy to evolve)
103. Exeggutor
104. Cubone (50 candy to evolve)
105. Marowak
106. Hitmonlee
107. Hitmonchan
108. Lickitung
109. Koffing (50 candy to evolve)
110. Weezing
111. Rhyhorn (50 candy to evolve)
112. Rhydon
113. Chansey
114. Tangela
115. Kangaskhan
116. Horsea (50 candy to evolve)
117. Seadra
118. Goldeen (50 candy to evolve)
119. Seaking
120. Staryu (50 candy to evolve)
121. Starmie
122. Mr. Mime
123. Scyther
124. Jynx
125. Electabuzz
126. Magma
127. Pinsir
128. Tauros
129. Magikarp (400 candy to evolve)
130. Gyarados
131. Lapras
132. Ditto
133. Eevee (25 candy to evolve)
134. Vaporeon
135. Jolteon
136. Flareon
137. Porygon
138. Omanyte (50 candy to evolve)
139. Omastar
140. Kabuto (50 candy to evolve)
141. Kabutops
142. Aerodactyl
143. Snorlax
144. Articuno
145. Zapdos
146. Moltres
147. Dratini (25 candy to evolve)
148. Dragonair (100 candy to evolve)
149. Dragonite
150. Mewtwo
151. Mew
