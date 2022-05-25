Pokemon Go Mega Altaria Raid Counters and best movesets

These Pokemon Go Mega Altaria Raid Counters will help you catch when it returns to Pokemon Go Raids and trainers will want to battle it to get enough Pokemon Go Mega Energy to use it in battle.

Starting Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. to Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local time, Mega Altaria will appear in Mega Raids. This Pokemon from the Hoenn region is an excellent addition to Pokemon Go trainers’ Pokedex and an invaluable member for teams looking to take down other Dragon types.

Mega Altaria is powerful, but not unbeatable and this guide will help trainers take it down efficiently and quickly.

Pokemon Go Mega Altaria Raid Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mega Altaria is a Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon, the only ‘mon of this type combination in all of Pokemon Go. However, when this Pokemon is caught in Pokemon Go it’s as its usual form, which is a typical Dragon and Flying-type. To get the Dragon and Fairy-type trainers have to Mega Evolve it.

Luckily, Mega Evolving is easier than ever with the latest update. But to defeat Mega Altaria in Mega Raids quickly trainers will want to bring a lot of Poison, Steel or Ice types. Mega Altaria is weak to those three types but also to Fairy moves so keep that in mind.

Mega Gengar and Mega Beedrill are great Poison-type Mega options to bring into battle. Gengar, unfortunately, doesn’t have a Poison-type Fast Attack to utilize but having access to Sludge Bomb and the ability to power up Poison moves of other Pokemon on your team is invaluable. There aren’t a lot of Poison options to consider teaming up with these two, but Drapion and Dragalge are solid choices.

Mega Abomasnow is the Ice-type option to use as it is powerful and boosts the Ice moves of your team. To team up with Abomasnow, trainers should consider Galarian Darmanitan and Mamoswine.

Trainers looking to use Steel types should consider Metagross, Dialga and Excadrill while Fairy options are limited but Togekiss and Gardevoir are great picks. Mega Steelix is another Mega option to consider as it will boost up the Steel moves of your team, but it’s low power output puts it behind other Megas.

Here is a list of counter options for Mega Altaria in Pokemon Go.

Mega Altaria Raid Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Gengar Lick and Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Dialga Metal Claw and Iron Head Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche Excadrill Metal Claw and Iron Head Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang and Avalanche Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Pokemon Go Mega Altaria Movesets

Mega Altaria’s moves are rather limited but could trip up your strategy in battle.

Peck and Sky Attack are the only Flying moves it knows but will deal massive damage against Pokemon like Mega Beedrill and Mega Abomasnow so be careful.

Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse are Mega Altaria’s Dragon-type attack options and will deal neutral damage to most of the above counters listed above. However, Steel and Fairy types resist these attacks so be sure to consider them when selecting your team.

Steel types, aside from Dialga, resist all of Mega Altaria’s moves including Dazzling Gleam, this Mega’s lone Fairy-type attack option. This makes Steel types like Metagross and Excadrill great options.

Here are the attacks Mega Altaria can know in Pokemon Go.

Mega Altaria Movesets Fast Attack Charged Attack Peck Sky Attack Dragon Breath Dazzling Gleam Dragon Pulse

