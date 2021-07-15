Pokemon Go Fest 2021 - all the details on times, raids, challenges and more

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will take place this weekend featuring special Raids, shiny pokemon, a chance to catch a Meloetta, rotating habitats, bonuses and loads more. But there's a lot going on and if you need help with date and times then we can assist. There'll even be a special Pikachu with a Meloetta-inspired hat appearing in the wild throughout Pokemon GO Fest 2021.

If you want more on the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Ultra Unlocks then check that link for more info. That's a series of collaborative challenges where, depending on the number of things completed by trainers, special Ultra Unlocks will be added to Pokemon GO at a later date and run from the end of July until the end of August.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is a great way to celebrate the 5th-anniversary of Pokemon Go. Trainers, save up your Pokeballs for this weekend, as you are going to need them. Trainers who run out of raid passes on Sunday, may have to tap into their Pokecoin bank. Which Pikachu will you choose and what Legendaries are you searching for?

When does Pokemon GO Fest 2021 start?

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will take place on July 17th and 18th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m local time. Pokemon GO Fest 2021 tickets cost $4.99 or the equivalent in local currency.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Meloetta

(Image credit: Niantic)

On Saturday, July 17th, ticketed trainers will receive a special quest. This special quest will have trainers choose between Pikachu Pop Star or Pikachu Rock Star; depending on which Pikachu the player chooses will determine the special music played throughout the day. Pikachu Pop Star will know the move Draining Kiss, while Pikachu Rock Star will know the move Meteor Mash.

Additionally, trainers will have to choose between Galarian Ponyta or Galarian Zigzagoon; then they will have to choose between Gardevoir or Flygon. Each Pokemon will be dressed to impress. By completing the quest, trainers will unlock a special encounter with Meloetta, a shirt avatar item, and an exclusive avatar pose!

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Free Items & Boosts

During Pokemon GO Fest 2021, a variety of bonuses will be active to make trainers' lives easier. Between Friday, July 16th and Sunday, July 18th, trainers will be able to make six special trades each day. This will start on Friday at 1 p.m and run until Sunday 11 p.m PDT. All Lure modules activated during event hours will last for three hours. Eggs incubated during the event will have their hatch distance cut in half.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 shinies

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 shiny spawns

During Pokemon GO Fest 2021, shiny versions of Audino, Tympole, Whismur, and Chimecho will be appearing in the wild for all trainers to find. Pokemon GO Fest 2021 ticket holders will also be able to find shiny versions of Sawk, Throh, as well as Unknown F and G.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 rotating habitats

(Image credit: Niantic)

On Saturday, Pokemon spawns will be divided into four habitats: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave; the habitats will rotate consistently on the hour with each habitat being available twice throughout the day. Each will feature different Pokemon, however, some are only found by using an incense. During the event, trainers will have a higher chance of finding Shiny Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Jungle Habitat

In the Jungle Habitat, trainers can find Scyther, Aipom, and Froakie in the wild. Shiny Aipom and Scyther will also be easier to find. During the Jungle hours, incense will attract Unknown F, Unknown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior will appear. Unknown F and Unknown G will have shiny variations available.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Desert Mountain Habitat

In the Desert Mountain Habitat, trainers can find Skarmory, Shieldon, and Hippopotas. Shiny Skarmory and Hippopotas will have increased spawn rates and be easier to find. During the Desert Mountain hours, incense will attract Flareon, Unknown F, Unknown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh. Shiny variations of Unknown F, Unknown G, and Throh will spawn as well.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Ocean Beach Habitat

In the Ocean Beach Habitat, trainers will be able to find Dratini, Swablu, and Alomomola in the wild. Shiny variations of all three Pokemon will be available for trainers to catch. During Ocean Beach hours, incense will attract Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unknown F, Unknown G, and Sawk. Lucky trainers will potentially find shiny variations of Gyarados, Unknown F, Unknown G, and Sawk.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Cave Habitat

In the Cave Habitat, trainers will be able to find Roggenrolla, Galarian Stunfisk, and Deino. Shiny Roggenrola and Deino will appear for trainers to catch. During Cave hours, incense will attract Umbreon, Unknown F, Unknown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula. Shiny variations of Unknown F, Unknown G, and Absol will also be available to find and catch.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 raids day 1

1-Star Raids

On Saturday, Galarian Ponyta, Garlian Zigzagoon, and Deino will be appearing in 1-Star raids. All three Pokemon will have a chance to be shiny. Additionally, costumed versions of Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon will appear as well.

3-Star Raids

During the day, Galarian Weezing, Hitmontop, and Cranidos will be appearing in 3-Star raids. The shiny versions of these three Pokemon will not be available.

5-Star Raids

On Saturday, Mewtwo will be the Legendary Pokemon appearing in 5-Star raids. Shiny Mewtwo will be available for lucky trainers to catch after completing the raid. Mewtwo will be helpful against some of the Pokemon appearing in Legendary raids on Sunday.

Mega Raids

Finally, Mega Gengar will be appearing in Mega raids. A shiny variation of Gengar will be available to catch if players complete the raid. Mega Gengar can be helpful against some of the Pokemon appearing in Legendary raids on Sunday.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Day 2 Raids

On Sunday, July 18th, Pokemon Trainers will have the opportunity to raid against Legendary Pokemon. Ticketed Trainers can receive up to 10 standard raid passes from gyms. Trainers who complete Timed Research can earn up to 8 remote raid passes. Additionally, a free event bundle will be available granting 3 additional remote raid passes. All Pokemon drawn by incense on Saturday will be drawn by incense on Sunday. Trainers will receive an additional 10,000 XP for completing a raid battle, so make sure you use your lucky eggs for double experience!

The second day of Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is divided into four attributes; the four attributes are Wind, Lava, Frost, and Thunder. Trainers will have a chance to encounter Shiny variations of Legendary Pokemon. Mythical Pokemon will not be appearing in Five-Star raids.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Wind Raids

Wind raid hours will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 to 3:00 PM. During the Wind raid hours Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latios, Latias, Regigigas, AF-Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and TF-Tornadus will be appearing in Legendary raids. The Shiny variation of Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, AF-Giratina, Cresselia, and Virizion will have increased rates to be encountered.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Lava Raids

Lava raid hours will take place between 11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. During the Lava raid hours Moltres, Entei, Heatran, Reshiram, Groudon, Regirock, TF-Landorus, Terrakion, and Yveltal will be appearing in Legendary raids. The Shiny variation of Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, and Terrakion will have increased rates to be encountered.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Frost Raids

Frost raid hours will take place between 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. During the Frost raid hours Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in Legendary raids. The Shiny variation of Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, and Kyogre will have increased rates to be encountered. Uxie, Mesprit, and Azlef will be spawning in their respective regions; so make sure you have international friends if you want to raid all three.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Thunder Raids

Thunder raid hours will take place between 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. During the Thunder raid hours Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, TF-Thundurus, Cobalion, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in Legendary raids. The Shiny variation of Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, and Cobalion will have increased rates to be encountered.

If you are missing any of these Legendary Pokemon, now is your best chance to catch them and fill out your Pokedex.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Android Pokemon GO trainers will receive additional benefits, thanks to Google sponsoring Pokemon GO Fest 2021. On day one, Android players can redeem a special sponsored Gift bundle; this bundle contains one Incense, one Super Incubator, and 30 Ultra Balls!

