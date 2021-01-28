Pokemon Go Entei counters: How to beat Entei and catch a shiny

Here are the best Pokemon Go Entei counters in raids

If you're taking on this fiery legendary dog in raids at the moment, then you'll want to know the best Pokemon Go Entei counters. In the current rotation, Entei is in raids in Pokemon Go until 10am local time on Sunday, January 31, so you only have a few days at the time of writing to nab yourself a shiny Entei. To defeat Entei, you'll want a good few trainers alongside you in the raid because it's impossible to solo, but the most important thing is having these best Pokemon Go Entei counters.

Entei Key Info

Type: Fire
Weaknesses: Water, Rock, Ground
Resistances: Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
Boosted Weather: Sunny
100% IVs: 1984 (L20) / 2480 (L25)

As expected, Entei's moveset is almost entirely Fire-type. Thankfully, almost all of the Entei counters listed below will resist most of Entei's moves – the only outlier is Iron Head, which is resisted by other Steel-type Pokemon, along with Water, Fire, and Electric-types.

Fast MovesCharged Moves
Fire SpinOverheat
Fire FangFire Blast
Flamethrower
Iron Head
Flame Charge

Entei is solely Fire-type, so even if you're not familiar with basic Pokemon type matchups, you'll be aware that Water-type Pokemon are one of the best counters to anything Fire-based. On top of that, Rock and Ground-type attacks will also deal double damage to Entei, so below we've got 20 of the best counters along with the optimal moveset for each one.

PokemonMoveset
Mega BlastoiseWater Gun/Hydro Cannon
RampardosSmack Down/Rock Slide
KyogreWaterfall/Hydro Pump
RhyperiorMud Slap/Rock Wrecker
KinglerBubble/Crabhammer
GarchompMud Shot/Earthquake
TerrakionSmack Down/Rock Slide
SwampertMud Shot/Hydro Cannon
LandorusRock Throw/Earth Cannon
GroudonMud Shot/Earthquake
FeraligatrWaterfall/Hydro Cannon
EmpoleonWaterfall/Hydro Cannon
PalkiaDragon Tail/Hydro Pump
CrawdauntWaterfall/Crabhammer
TyranitarSmack Down/Stone Edge
GyaradosWaterfall/Hydro Pump
ExcadrillMud Slap/Earthquake
GigalithSmack Down/Rock Slide
AerodactylRock Throw/Rock Slide
FloatzelWater Gun/Hydro Pump

How to catch a shiny Entei

As with all legendary and mythical Pokemon raid encounters, when you get to the catch stage, there is a 5% chance (1 in 20) that the Pokemon will be shiny – provided the shiny version is available in the game. Entei's shiny variant is in Pokemon Go now, so for every Entei raid you complete, it could be a shiny catch encounter. It's worth noting that shiny legendaries from raids always have a 100% catch rate too, so don't waste any Golden Razz Berries if you do find a shiny; Pinap that bad boy and make sure you don't miss every ball!

Assemble a party with six of these Entei counters and with enough friends to help you out, defeating Entei should be a walk in the park. Good luck!

