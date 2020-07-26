Pokemon Go Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo counters: How to beat the Team Rocket leaders during Go Fest 2020

If you're looking for the best Pokemon Go Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo counters to take down the three Team Rocket leaders, you've come to the right place. The trio have been in Pokemon Go for some time now, with lineups of Pokemon that frequently change, and have done so once again for Pokemon Go Fest 2020. So for those of you wondering how to beat Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra, fret no longer. Here are the best Pokemon Go Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff counters right now in the tables below each description.
Once you've beaten the three Team Rocket leaders, make sure you read up on how to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go too!
How to beat Cliff in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Cliff counters
Pinsir counters
First up is Pinsir, which is solely a Bug-type Pokemon. This means it's weak to Fire-, Flying-, and Rock- type moves, but it can still deal some serious damage with its Fighting-type moves, so the following counters are the best choices.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Moltres
|Fire Spin/Overheat
|Blaziken
|Fire Spin/Blaze Kick
|Chandelure
|Fire Spin/Overheat
|Volcarona
|Fire Spin/Overheat
Tyranitar counters
Tyranitar is infamously one of the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon Go PvP, and for good reason. It uses Dark- and Steel-type quick moves, with Fire-, Rock-, and Dark-type charge moves. Thankfully, it has a double weakness to Fighting-type moves, which makes Pokemon like Lucario and Machamp excellent choices.
|Pokemon
|Counter
|Lucario
|Counter/Power-Up Punch
|Machamp
|Counter/Cross Chop
|Conkeldurr
|Counter/Dynamic Punch
|Virizion
|Quick Attack/Close Combat
Articuno counters
Cliff has the legendary ice bird Articuno in his possession, so it's a tough fight. It's double weak to Rock-type moves though, along with having a standard weakness to Electric-, Fire-, and Steel- types. Don't use Ground-type Pokemon under any circumstance because it has a double resistance, while Grass- and Bug- types also won't fare well.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Heatran
|Fire Spin/Stone Edge
|Tyranitar
|Smack Down/Stone Edge
|Melmetal
|Thunder Shock/Rock Slide
|Aggron
|Smack Down/Stone Edge
How to beat Sierra in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Sierra counters
Beldum counters
Beldum may look easy to defeat, but don't be fooled. This dual Steel-/Psychic-type is weak to Fire-, Dark-, Ground-, and Ghost-type moves, but resistant to a staggering amount of other types. As a result, you absolutely need one of the following to dispatch of Beldum effectively.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Giratina
|Shadow Claw/Shadow Sneak
|Gengar
|Shadow Claw/Shadow Punch
|Drifblim
|Hex/Shadow Ball
|Groudon
|Mud Shot/Fire Punch
Houndoom counters
Opting for Groudon against Beldum is a great shout because when it survives, it's also useful against Houndoom. Otherwise you'll want to be using Fighting-, Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type Pokemon, and avoiding pretty much everything else because Houndoom also has a lot of resistances.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Swampert
|Mud Shot/Hydro Cannon
|Poliwrath
|Bubble/Dynamic Punch
|Hariyama
|Counter/Superpower
|Haxorus
|Counter/Surf
Zapdos counters
Finally, Sierra has Zapdos. This Electric/Flying-type legendary is weak to only Ice- and Rock-type moves, but resistant to a lot of other types. Hopefully you'll be entering this fight with your second Pokemon still up to give you the best chance.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Mamoswine
|Powder Snow/Avalanche
|Rhyperior
|Smack Down/Rock Wrecker
|Golem
|Rock Throw/Stone Edge
|Hippowdon
|Ice Fang/Stone Edge
How to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Arlo counters
Mawile counters
What's this? Another Pokemon with a long list of resistances? Yeah, you're going to want to use Fire- or Ground-type moves with Mawile, because the Steel-/Fairy-type is resistant to most other types.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Magmortar
|Fire Spin/Fire Punch
|Entei
|Fire Spin/Overheat
|Heatran
|Fire Spin/Stone Edge
|Chandelure
|Hex/Overheat
Scizor counters
Scizor is a Bug-/Steel-type, so Pokemon veterans will know there's only one type for the job; Fire. Fire-type moves deal double damage, so you just want to throw out the strongest Fire-type Pokemon you have, as long as both the fast and charged move are Fire-type.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Blaziken
|Fire Spin/Blaze Kick
|Reshiram
|Fire Fang/Overheat
|Moltres
|Fire Spin/Overheat
|Infernape
|Fire Spin/Blast Burn
Moltres counters
Then there's Moltres, the Fire-/Flying-type legendary bird from the first generation. While Moltres is weak to Electric- and Water-type Pokemon, you'll want to use Rock-type moves because they deal double damage.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Rhyperior
|Smack Down/Stone Edge
|Golem
|Rock Throw/Rock Blast
|Omastar
|Rock Throw/Rock Slide
|Regirock
|Rock Throw/Stone Edge
When you've beaten all three Team Rocket leaders, you can take on Giovanni! Click on the link in the intro at the top of the page for more details on how to take down the Team Rocket boss.