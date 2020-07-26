Pokemon Go Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo counters: How to beat the Team Rocket leaders during Go Fest 2020

If you're looking for the best Pokemon Go Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo counters to take down the three Team Rocket leaders, you've come to the right place. The trio have been in Pokemon Go for some time now, with lineups of Pokemon that frequently change, and have done so once again for Pokemon Go Fest 2020. So for those of you wondering how to beat Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra, fret no longer. Here are the best Pokemon Go Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff counters right now in the tables below each description.

Once you've beaten the three Team Rocket leaders, make sure you read up on how to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go too!

How to beat Cliff in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Cliff counters

Pinsir counters

First up is Pinsir, which is solely a Bug-type Pokemon. This means it's weak to Fire-, Flying-, and Rock- type moves, but it can still deal some serious damage with its Fighting-type moves, so the following counters are the best choices.

Pokemon Moveset Moltres Fire Spin/Overheat Blaziken Fire Spin/Blaze Kick Chandelure Fire Spin/Overheat Volcarona Fire Spin/Overheat

Tyranitar counters

Tyranitar is infamously one of the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon Go PvP, and for good reason. It uses Dark- and Steel-type quick moves, with Fire-, Rock-, and Dark-type charge moves. Thankfully, it has a double weakness to Fighting-type moves, which makes Pokemon like Lucario and Machamp excellent choices.

Pokemon Counter Lucario Counter/Power-Up Punch Machamp Counter/Cross Chop Conkeldurr Counter/Dynamic Punch Virizion Quick Attack/Close Combat

Articuno counters

Cliff has the legendary ice bird Articuno in his possession, so it's a tough fight. It's double weak to Rock-type moves though, along with having a standard weakness to Electric-, Fire-, and Steel- types. Don't use Ground-type Pokemon under any circumstance because it has a double resistance, while Grass- and Bug- types also won't fare well.

Pokemon Moveset Heatran Fire Spin/Stone Edge Tyranitar Smack Down/Stone Edge Melmetal Thunder Shock/Rock Slide Aggron Smack Down/Stone Edge

How to beat Sierra in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Sierra counters

Beldum counters

Beldum may look easy to defeat, but don't be fooled. This dual Steel-/Psychic-type is weak to Fire-, Dark-, Ground-, and Ghost-type moves, but resistant to a staggering amount of other types. As a result, you absolutely need one of the following to dispatch of Beldum effectively.

Pokemon Moveset Giratina Shadow Claw/Shadow Sneak Gengar Shadow Claw/Shadow Punch Drifblim Hex/Shadow Ball Groudon Mud Shot/Fire Punch

Houndoom counters

Opting for Groudon against Beldum is a great shout because when it survives, it's also useful against Houndoom. Otherwise you'll want to be using Fighting-, Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type Pokemon, and avoiding pretty much everything else because Houndoom also has a lot of resistances.

Pokemon Moveset Swampert Mud Shot/Hydro Cannon Poliwrath Bubble/Dynamic Punch Hariyama Counter/Superpower Haxorus Counter/Surf

Zapdos counters

Finally, Sierra has Zapdos. This Electric/Flying-type legendary is weak to only Ice- and Rock-type moves, but resistant to a lot of other types. Hopefully you'll be entering this fight with your second Pokemon still up to give you the best chance.

Pokemon Moveset Mamoswine Powder Snow/Avalanche Rhyperior Smack Down/Rock Wrecker Golem Rock Throw/Stone Edge Hippowdon Ice Fang/Stone Edge

How to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Arlo counters

Mawile counters

What's this? Another Pokemon with a long list of resistances? Yeah, you're going to want to use Fire- or Ground-type moves with Mawile, because the Steel-/Fairy-type is resistant to most other types.

Pokemon Moveset Magmortar Fire Spin/Fire Punch Entei Fire Spin/Overheat Heatran Fire Spin/Stone Edge Chandelure Hex/Overheat

Scizor counters

Scizor is a Bug-/Steel-type, so Pokemon veterans will know there's only one type for the job; Fire. Fire-type moves deal double damage, so you just want to throw out the strongest Fire-type Pokemon you have, as long as both the fast and charged move are Fire-type.

Pokemon Moveset Blaziken Fire Spin/Blaze Kick Reshiram Fire Fang/Overheat Moltres Fire Spin/Overheat Infernape Fire Spin/Blast Burn

Moltres counters

Then there's Moltres, the Fire-/Flying-type legendary bird from the first generation. While Moltres is weak to Electric- and Water-type Pokemon, you'll want to use Rock-type moves because they deal double damage.

Pokemon Moveset Rhyperior Smack Down/Stone Edge Golem Rock Throw/Rock Blast Omastar Rock Throw/Rock Slide Regirock Rock Throw/Stone Edge

When you've beaten all three Team Rocket leaders, you can take on Giovanni! Click on the link in the intro at the top of the page for more details on how to take down the Team Rocket boss.