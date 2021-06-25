PlayStation State of Play is reportedly airing next month according to a French games site

A new PlayStation State of Play presentation could be arriving as early as the first week of July, a rumor has claimed.

Just yesterday on June 24, French outlet JeuxVideo published a report claiming that a new PlayStation State of Play presentation could be airing on July 8. The outlet's claims appear to be partially based around a comment posted to Reddit by an anonymous user earlier this week, who claimed that the new State of Play would be debuting on July 8.

While that's not exactly a rock-solid foundation for the claim, it is somewhat backed up by recent comments during the Summer Game Fest. During the showcase on June 10, Hideo Kojima debuted a trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut, a re-release of the 2019 action game with all-new added content, coming exclusively to the PS5.

Immediately after the trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut revealed the re-release, host Geoff Keighley commented that we'd found out more over the coming few weeks, indicating that there would be another presentation focusing on the game that would delve into greater detail. This forthcoming presentation could be a PlayStation State of Play showcase, and the time window of a few weeks does line up with what JeuxVideo is claiming.

The new rumor about the State of Play presentation set for early next month actually comes off the back of a separate rumor. Just yesterday, several self-professed "insiders" claimed that story-based DLC for Ghost of Tsushima was in the works, called "Ghost of Ikishima." One insider claimed that this unannounced DLC was roughly the size of Spider-Man: Miles Morales in relation to the original game, and is targeting a release later this year on PS5. JeuxVideo mentions that this DLC will supposedly debut during the State of Play presentation on July 8.

It's been nearly a month since the last PlayStation State of Play presentation. In late May, we saw brand new gameplay for Horizon Forbidden West, where protagonist Aloy adventured around the ruins of California, dodging and fighting off ferocious mechanical beasts. Right around a month before that, in late April, a State of Play showcase debuted new gameplay for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, introducing us to new protagonist Rivet. Take this new rumor of an unannounced State of Play presentation with a big grain of salt until Sony reveals anything.

For a complete look at all the games that are definitely coming to PlayStation's next-gen console over the next few months, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.