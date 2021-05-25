New Horizon Forbidden West gameplay will debut this week in a State of Play showcase

A new PlayStation State of Play will focus on Horizon Forbidden West this week.

As announced through the tweet just below by Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games, we can expect a new showcase focusing on the sequel this week on May 27. A brand new State of Play presentation from PlayStation will hone in on one of the more hotly-anticipated games of the year, beginning at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST.

We are so excited to show you more of Horizon Forbidden West! This Thursday, May 27, join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands.🏹 #HorizonForbiddenWest

That's if Horizon Forbidden West is still set to release this year. So far, rumors have mentioned that the game could possibly be delayed into 2022, and it's fair to say that if a delay is coming for Guerrilla's sequel, it could be announced here. Similarly, if Forbidden West is releasing this year after all, could we be about to see a firm release date revealed later this week?

Either way, we're in for a treat on Thursday. It's a safe bet to say that we'll probably be seeing gameplay for Horizon Forbidden West, the first time we've seen actual gameplay for Guerrilla's sequel. So far, we've seen a cinematic trailer showcasing Aloy's journey to the strange new lands in the west, but we're yet to see the game itself in action.

Speaking of, if you didn't already know from the title, Horizon Forbidden West is heading to new territory. Aloy is leaving her old stomping grounds for brand new locations on the west coast of America. So far, we've seen the likes of the San Francisco Bay Bridge pop up in previous footage, and it's with this new territory that Aloy will be facing off against new threats. Hopefully, we'll discover more about what she'll be going up against this week.

