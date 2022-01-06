Phil Lord says Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes Miles Morales to "places you couldn't imagine"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse screenwriter and producer Phil Lord has teased the scope of the upcoming animated sequel, set for release this October.

"It’s been fun to have the confidence to go even harder and push the medium even further and take Miles [Morales] to places you couldn’t imagine," Lord said in an interview with IndieWire .

The movie is set to be released in two parts, with Part 2 following next year. Shameik Moore returns to voice web-slinger Miles Morales, while Hailee Steinfeld will be back as Spider-Gwen. Miles is set to face off against Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Verse: Into the Spider-Verse , which was released in 2018, also featured Kimiko Glenn's Peni Parker, Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir, and John Mulaney's Spider-Ham, but it's yet to be seen whether they'll return for the sequel. The first movie charted Miles' journey as he replaces a now-deceased Peter Parker as the new Spider-Man and unites with Spider-Folk from other universes to save his world from Kingpin.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the first look trailer, released last month, shows that Miles has grown up since the first movie and will re-team with Spider-Gwen. And, of course, we can expect plenty more exciting and innovative animation.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Across the Spider-Verse, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring 's Dave Callaham completes the screenwriting team with Lord and Chris Miller.