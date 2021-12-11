Persona 3 Portable "multiplatform" remaster is rumored to be underway

A new rumor is teasing that Persona 3 Portable is getting a "multiplatform" remaster.

The news comes courtesy of the same leaker who – successfully, we now know – teased that a remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was in development, a rumor that was definitively confirmed earlier this week at The Game Awards.

In a blog post (thanks, Nintendo Enthusiast) that chiefly consisted of "W"s to represent the leaker's "win", "Zippo" finished the post by dropping the words: "Oh, and Persona 3 Portable is getting a remaster. Multiplatform".

Right now, Zippo isn't offering any further evidence to back up their claim – nor gives an idea of what, exactly, those multiplatforms might be – but given it comes right on the back on the (accurate) news about Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, it's certainly a credible rumor, if not quite an airtight one – especially as Atlus is in the midst of celebrating the game's 25th anniversary. All we can do is watch this space for now, eh?

ICYMI, the ultimate edition of the spinoff fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to PS4, PC, and Switch on March 10, 2022 , almost ten years to the day after its original release.

As for Persona 6? Well, the latest news for that came back in July, when development on the sequel was seemingly confirmed by Atlus through a job listing interview.

Atlus Japan posted several new job listings to a native Japanese website called Green. So far, so what, right? However, several Atlus developers were interviewed as part of the job listings, including Atlus director Naoto Hiroaka, who oh-so-casually mentioned Persona 6 … which up until this point, hadn't been formally announced.

"Thanks to the large amount of support we received for Persona 5, we have gotten a sense of accomplishment. But we can’t stop there. When we created Persona 4, there was pressure that it had to exceed Persona 3," Hiroaka said. "Now, we will have to create a 6 which exceeds 5. However, exceeding 5 will be difficult with the current staff. I would like to surpass this tall hurdle with everyone who joins us in this recruitment."