Peaky Blinders season 6 finally gets a release date

Peaky Blinders season 6 finally has a release date and it's only a matter of weeks away – Tommy Shelby and co.'s final small-screen outing will arrive on February 27 on BBC in the UK.

The release date was first revealed by series director Anthony Byrne, and has since been confirmed by the BBC. No word yet on when to expect the series in the US on Netflix, though it should be too long after season 6 finishes airing over in the UK.

Alongside Cillian Murphy, the cast includes Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Tom Hardy, who are set to reprise their roles from previous seasons. Stephen Graham will also join the cast in a mysterious new role.

Peaky Blinders season 6 has been a long time coming, with the season 5 finale airing back in September 2019. As for what's to come, Murphy recently teased that the upcoming season will be "dark as fuck".

Peaky Blinders first aired in 2013 on BBC Two and since then has won numerous awards. Joe Cole, Paul Anderson, and the late Helen McCrory also star (she passed away while season 6 was filming), with actors like Sam Neill and Adrien Brody also appearing in previous seasons.

Although season 6 may be the end of the series, we don't have to leave the world of Peaky Blinders just yet – a movie is set to start shooting in 2023 and, according to showrunner Steven Knight , "that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it."