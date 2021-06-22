PC gamers would be crazy to let these super cheap BenQ 4K monitors pass by this Prime Day

After a 4K gaming monitor but don't want to sell some vital organs? Well, BenQ seems to have all you've been waiting for with its line of affordably priced Ultra HD gaming monitors made even cheaper for Prime Day.

There are three sizes available - one of which includes a curved model - to suit a modest budget without sacrificing quality or performance. While these monitors may lack the 120Hz refresh rate of more expensive brands, but at 100Hz - well above 60Hz - games are sure to look and feel more responsive than standard 60FPS.

There are two HDMI ports and - of course - Display Port; the essential connection for any PC gamer wanting crystal clarity when diving into a title. If these monitors aren't of substance for you - that's okay - we've got a roundup on the greatest Prime Day monitor deals that might be a good place to start.

BenQ 32-inch 4K | $800 $569.99 at Amazon

This display impresses with its all-in-one capabilities - cable management, built-in stereo speaker setup, integrated wall mount, and lots of ports. That's not to diminish the quality of the Ultra HD screen - complete with HDR for rich colors and deep blacks.

BenQ curved 34-inch 4K | $750 $496.36 at Amazon

This one's for the hardcore gamers out there. Not only is it curved - which never ceases to look great - but it's 100Hz refresh rate with HDR10 and AMD FreeSync baked in; that way the image quality will be at its best with minimal screen-tearing.

BenQ 27-inch 4K | $550 $388.55 at Amazon

If you're more concerned with having a high-quality panel at an intimate level at the desk - the true PC gamer's way - it's all the same tech that can be found in the larger 32-inch model. Also of note, the USB-C port as standard - great for anything that requires it; something we're seeing more of with phones, tablets, and laptops alike nowadays.

