Path of Exile dev delays update to avoid Cyberpunk 2077

Path of Exile's devs have decided to delay the launch of update 3.13, after the Cyberpunk 2077 delay into December.

Writing in a blog post yesterday, a Grinding Gear Games dev revealed that the launch of update 3.13 for Path of Exile was being delayed out of December, until January 2021. "Yesterday, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will now be released on December 10," the blog post reads. "We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January."

"We still expect to finish 3.13 by early/mid-December," the blog post continues. "The scope of this expansion will remain unchanged. During the month of delay before release, we will start work on the 3.14 expansion."

It's easy to forget about how a major game like Cyberpunk 2077 can impact the smaller games releasing around it. I never would've thought that another developer would move a launch out of the way of a blockbuster game, but it makes perfect sense for Grinding Gear Games to not want their update to get swallowed whole by CD Projekt's gargantuan game in December.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch on December 10, 2020, for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with the game playable through backwards compatibility on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. That's a lot of platforms for the game to hit, and the delay is reportedly due to the game needing more time to run properly on the PS4 and Xbox One.

