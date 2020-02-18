Overwatch and Diablo animated series are reportedly in the works at Netflix

Netflix is working on animated shows based on both the Overwatch and Diablo game franchises, according to President of Activision-Blizzard Nick van Dyke, who has listed the projects in his LinkedIn profile.

According to said profile, Van Dyke is an "Executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment’s IP, rendered in anime style [...] currently in pre-production for distribution worldwide through Netflix."

A little further down, the resume also refers to "an animated series based [on] Blizzard's Overwatch franchise." While Netflix isn't explicitly mentioned here, we can take an educated guess that the streaming service is involved, given that it's working on a similar adaptation for Blizzard's Diablo IP.

Both Diablo and Overwatch are set to release major sequels within the next few years with Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 respectively, so it's no wonder that Blizzard is capitalizing on that anticipation with more cross-media world-building via stories told outside of the games themselves.

That said, neither Blizzard nor Netflix have confirmed anything officially, so there's still no guarantee that either of these projects will get off the ground. New shows get greenlit and cancelled all the time, but here's hoping that these two will eventually see the light of day.

In the meantime, we suggest reading up on our hands-on preview with Diablo 4, which - no surprises - is looking rather mighty.

