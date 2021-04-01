Outriders tips - loot, classes, healing and more explained

These Outriders tips are a must-read if you're playing the game on launch - Enoch is a big, daunting world but after getting stuck in as much as possible ahead of the long Easter weekend, we've put together a few must-know Outriders tidbits of advice, ranging from hidden settings to pre-order loot and plenty more. Here are our top Outriders tips, with more to come later down the line when we've spent some more time with the game.

1. Adjust "Auto Loot Minimum Rarity" so you don't miss any gear

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Jump into the settings and one of the first options you'll see under Gameplay Options is "Auto Loot Minimum Rarity". As the name suggests, this set the minimum rarity of loot you'll auto collect without doing anything. By default, this is set to Epic, but you won't be finding Epic gear for a good while. So one of our first Outriders Tips is to recommend taking this down to Unusual (which is the same as Uncommon in other games) for your first few missions until you're kitted out in mostly Rare gear, then upping it as you progress through the story. This essentially means that any green or better gear you miss will be automatically looted at the end of a mission.

2. Toggle "Helmet" off if you'd rather see your face

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you much prefer looking at the back of your characters head and seeing their luscious locks flow (or not, in my case), you can toggle the helmet appearance off further down in the Gameplay Options. This doesn't affect gameplay in anyway – your helmet will still have all of its usual effects and armor protection, but it simply won't be visible. If you're confused, you can read more in our Outriders hide helmet guide.

3. Replay missions by revisiting the same location you started it from the first time

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Completed a side mission and only got rare loot rather than the legendary you were after? Worry not; another one of our Outriders tips is that if you revisit the same location or talk to the same person who originally gave you the mission, you can replay it as many times as you want for a shot at better loot. So I guess you could technically hit max level by replaying the first mission with the Hounds over and over again...?

4. Pay attention to how your class heals, because each one is different

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There are no healing items in Outriders; no stimpaks, medkits, or health boosters. Instead, each class heals by dealing damage, but in different ways. Here's the full list:

Devastator : Heals by killing enemies in close proximity.

: Heals by killing enemies in close proximity. Pyromancer : Heals whenever enemies marked by skills are killed.

: Heals whenever enemies marked by skills are killed. Technomancer : Heals a portion of whatever damage they deal.

: Heals a portion of whatever damage they deal. Trickster: Heals both health and shield by killing enemies in close proximity.

Of course, every class will heal passively too, simply by avoiding taking damage for a short while. But if you're surrounded by enemies and losing health too quickly... make sure you know how to heal actively.

5. Pre-order bonus loot can be found in your stash, not your inventory

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you've pre-ordered Outriders, you might have some extra bonus loot waiting for you in-game. You can't access it until you reach Rift Town after the lengthy prologue but when you do get there, go to your stash in the huge garage – it's found opposite the restock crate, past the metal stairs. Navigate to the inbox tab at the top and you'll find your pre-order loot. If the inbox is unavailable to you, unfortunately it means you don't have any pre-order bonuses to grab.

6. Replay boss fights against Captain Reiner and Gauss to loot farm legendaries

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Two of the earliest boss fights you'll face are against Captain Reiner in the side mission Payback (found by speaking to Audrey Storm at the Crossroads), and Gauss in the main mission Reunion. These are the first two opportunities you'll get to obtain some legendary loot, so one of our top Outriders tips is that if you want to get some early-game good stuff, replay them a few times, on the highest world tier you can.