Outriders patch notes begin with loot and class nerfs, plus plenty of bug fixes

The first big Outriders patch notes are here, and developer People Can Fly is coming out of the gate with some much-needed bug fixes and some immediately controversial class nerfs.

As a Square Enix representative explained on the Outriders subreddit , the first major patch includes a laundry list of bug and crash fixes for PC and console, with a PC-specific fix targeting GPU issues causing dodgy performance. One of the more prominent bugs, the infamous inventory wipe, is also in the update's sights.

"We believe that the rate of this bug appearing should be greatly reduced once the upcoming patch has been published," the studio explained. "With crash fixes in place, we intend to run a one-off mass restoration."

If you've had your inventory wiped by this bug, the affected items will be restored in a future update. The plan is for those items to be added back to your inventory, not to replace the stuff you already have in there, though the new versions may have different stats compared to what you lost. The timing on this fix is still up in the air, and People Can Fly stressed that "we unfortunately cannot make guarantees for the specifics of the above or the timeline of this, as we may run into technical difficulties that delay our work." Additionally, "for any individual restorations that were missed, or that occur in future, we plan to equip our teams to help on an ad hoc basis," the devs say.

This comes on the heels of a community appreciation package which will send level-appropriate Legendary weapons and Titanium bundles, plus the aptly named Frustration emote, to players who log in between March 31 and April 11. Note that this freebie will arrive in a future update, and the specifics of its contents may change slightly before then.

Bug fixes are just half of this update, as it's also packing some hefty class and ability nerfs. Everyone but Devastator is getting hit with the nerf bat to some extent, and several activities are being rebalanced to slow the loot rain or up their difficulty. Here's a quick rundown of the biggest changes:

Historian, bounty hunt, and monster hunt quests no longer drop Legendaries on additional clears (to fix a multiplayer exploit that turned these into easy loot farms)

Tooka Beast, Splittooth, Sandshifter, and Coldclaw will drop fewer high-rarity items

Chem Plant expedition clear times for gold, silver, and bronze ranking reduced to 650, 1,150, and 1,500 seconds respectively

Boom Town expedition clear times for gold, silver, and bronze ranking reduced to 390, 589, 776 seconds respectively

Critical rating on tactical assault rifles reduced from 175% to 165%, and from 300% to 250% on marksman rifles

Massacre AP buff duration reduced to three seconds

Twisted Rounds skill cooldown increased from 16 to 25 seconds to

Trickster nodes including Disruptive Firepower, Scion of Power, and Outrider Executioner reduced from 50% to 35% power

Vulnerable debuff power reduced from 25% to 15%

Technomancer node Damage Against Poison reduced from 30% to 15%

Pyromancer node Trial of Ashes bonus damage reduced from 30% to 15%

People Can Fly says that assembling these nerfs hasn't affected its capacity to make systemic fixes, and it acknowledged that "it's uncertain as to whether these changes will prove too strong or too weak, so please do consider this to be only the first step." Unsurprisingly, many Outriders players are disappointed to see nerfs arrive so soon after launch. The post detailing these class changes is sitting at -575 votes on Reddit at the time of writing, with many commenters calling for changes to the changes. Here's hoping this first step isn't a misstep.