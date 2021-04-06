Outriders legendary armor - all the legendary armor sets for each class

Outriders legendary armor sets offer both form and function, with unique passive bonuses attached to each set. The four classes in Outriders – Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer, and Trickster – have four legendary armor sets each, for a total of 16 in the game at the time of writing. The big question, however, is what all the legendary armor sets actually do, and how to get legendary armor drops. Read on for everything you need to know about the Outriders legendary armor.

Outriders legendary armor - Devastator

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Deathproof: Reduce the cooldown of Boulderdash by 90 percent.

Marshal: Endless Mass pulls enemies together and makes them share damage.

Seismic Commander: Increases damage by 150 percent against enemies inflicted with Bleed.

Statue: Using Golem/Tremor doubles your firepower and weapon Skill Leech. This affects you and the rest of your squad.

Outriders legendary armor - Pyromancer

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Acari: Every enemy damaged by Heatwave will give you a 25 percent Anomaly Power bonus for 10 seconds.

Lava Lich: Decreases your Eruption cooldown and increases damage.

Reforged: Increases Feed The Flames damage and Thermal Bomb damage by 50 percent.

Torturer: Triples the size of Volcanic Rounds' damaging aura that surrounds each bullet.

Outriders legendary armor - Technomancer

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Borealis Monarch: Increase weapon damage on frozen enemies by 80 percent. Critical damage is also increased for all party members by 10 percent for eight seconds after you activate Cold Snap.

Grim Inventor: While Tool of Destruction is active, a confirmed hit with the Pain Launcher will refill 20 percent of your ammo for both the RPG and Minigun (can only trigger once).

Plague Sower: After inflicting the Toxic status on an enemy, gain five percent damage reduction for five seconds. This can stack up to five times.

Torrential Downpour: Scrapnel creates additional cluster bombs after an explosion.

Outriders legendary armor - Trickster

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Chronosuit: Reverting time replenishes ammo in your magazine.

The Edge of Time: Increase damage for both Temporal Blade and Cyclone Slice.

Trespasser: You cannot die while inside your Slow Trap.

Ugake Otarah: Hunt The Prey doesn't consume cooldown when teleporting behind an enemy marked with Venator's Knife.

How to get legendary armor in Outriders

Getting your hands on some fabled Outriders legendary armor is easier said than done, but you don't have to rely entirely on luck. There are some things you can do to increase your chances of getting a legendary armor set.

The first and most important is to ensure you're playing on the highest World Tier possible. World Tier 15 is currently the maximum World Tier level available so while enemies will be 15 levels higher than you, it increases the chance of a legendary drop by +425% and the loot rarity modifier is at 500%. You can increase your World Tier by completing missions on the highest World Tier you've unlocked.

You can also farm side missions and elite bosses to increase your chance of legendary drops. Killing elites has a higher chance of dropping legendaries, while bosses offer even higher drop rates. Once you reach the endgame expeditions content, these are the missions you want to farm at the highest World Tier possible to maximise your legendary armor and weapon drops.