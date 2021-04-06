Outriders Legacy - how to get to the Quarry and complete the quest

The Outriders Legacy quest is a long one, so be prepared. You receive it in Outriders when you get to Trench Town and speak to Lucy, but after completing her request to look for Monique, she gives you the key and you need to head to the Quarry. There's just one problem; you don't know where the Quarry is. Your next stop is the Wreckage Zone, so where do you go to continue with The Outriders Legacy? We've got all you need to know here, along with a general outline for The Outriders Legacy quest as a whole so you don't get stuck.

The Outriders Legacy Quarry explained

(Image credit: Square Enix)

So you've spoken to Lucy, "rescued" Monique from her "captor", and returned to Lucy to receive the key she had. Your next objective is in the Quarry – but where is that?

In essence, you just need to keep playing and forget about The Outriders Legacy quest for now. This is a side quest that spans almost the entire length of the game so you won't be able to tick it all off in one go. Continue with the main story in the Wreckage Zone and then only after that, when you've completed the Mentor and Onslaught main missions, will you be able to travel to the Quarry.

When you get to the Quarry, you need to keep going until you lower the outpost bridge so the convoy can enter. Then, when camp is set up, you'll be able to switch focus to The Outriders' Legacy and search for the bunker.

The Outriders Legacy walkthrough

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Outriders Legacy quest is a long one, but if you're struggling, here are the cliff notes for what you need to do, as spoiler-free as possible. If you're not sure where to go next, chances are you haven't unlocked the correct region and you need to simply play through more of the main story.