Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney Plus adds Pen15 star

Pen15 star and co-creator Maya Erskine has been added to the upcoming Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, heading to Disney Plus.

Deadline reports that Erskine will appear in the final three episodes of the series. She joins the previously announced cast, including Ewan McGregor who is reprising his role as Obi-Wan, Hayden Christen as Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The series will take place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope. Although the plot is still a secret, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has teased the "rematch of the century" between Obi-Wan and Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently in pre-production and is set to begin shooting soon with Deborah Chow directing. The series will be comprised of six hour-long episodes.

Erskine has been on the rise lately, with her co-created series Pen15 receiving multiple WGA Award nominations and a 2019 Emmy nomination for the Hulu Original comedy. She has also made an appearance in the HBO series Insecure, voiced character Judy Takamoto, in the animated movie Scoob!, and due to star in an upcoming feature Sacramento with Michael Cera and Michael Angarano.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is currently slated to hit Disney Plus sometime in early 2022 after the Boba Fett series has completed, which will debut this Christmas. Be sure to catch up on all the new Star Wars movies and shows in the meantime.