Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series casts Game of Thrones star Indira Varma

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has been cast in the Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Deadline reports.

You'll remember Varma as the Games of Thrones character Ellaria Sand, the matriarch of the deadly Sand Snakes and vengeful paramour of the ill-fated Oberyn Martell, AKA "The Red Viper." Varma has also appeared in Rome as Niobe, Carnival Row as Piety Breakspear, and Safiya Masry in ABC's For Life. Deadline's report doesn't specify Varma's role in the Star Wars prequel series.

Lucasfilm has been very tight-lipped in general about the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series, which sees Ewan McGregor reprise the role of the titular Jedi Master. The story centers around Obi-Wan and his years spent in exile on Tatooine during the famously mysterious time period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. We also know the series will reunite McGregor's Obi-Wan with Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader for a long-overdue rematch.

As touched on earlier, we don't know much more about the series' plot or when it releases, but according to McGregor, it'll start being filmed this month.

"It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose," the actor told talk show host Graham Norton in a recent interview (via the BBC). "It's not all [about] me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good! We start shooting it in March of next year."

