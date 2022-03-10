Who does Rupert Friend play in Obi-Wan Kenobi? His sinister role revealed

The first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is here, and it reveals who Rupert Friend is playing in the Star Wars show.

The actor's casting was announced back in March 2021, but just who the Homeland star is portraying in the series has remained a mystery – until now, that is. Thanks to the first footage, we know that Friend is none other than the Grand Inquisitor.

But who is the Grand Inquisitor, exactly? We're glad you asked…

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer breakdown

The Grand Inquisitor

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The sinister Grand Inquisitor is on the hunt for any Jedi who survived Order 66. As the name suggests, the character leads the Inquisitors, a terrifying group of Force-sensitives trained in the dark side who track down the remaining Jedi and kill them. Moses Ingram plays Inquisitor Reva in the series, and Sung Kang looks to be playing the Fifth Brother, another Inquisitor.

Like Ahsoka Tano, the Grand Inquisitor lost faith in the Jedi Order following the bombing of the temple – but unlike Anakin Skywalker's onetime Padawan, he changed allegiances to the dark side.

The Grand Inquisitor reports directly to Darth Vader, and we already know that particular Sith Lord has a part to play in Obi-Wan Kenobi: Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has promised the "rematch of the century" between Vader and his former Master. Whether the Grand Inquisitor factors into the sparks about to fly between the Sith and Jedi remains to be seen, though.

As seen in the trailer, the Grand Inquisitor has a blood red lightsaber that spins and spins, and he belongs to the Pau'an species. His real name is a mystery.

The character debuted in animated series Star Wars Rebels and went up against Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus, but he also appeared in The Clone Wars as a Jedi temple guard. In Rebels, he was voiced by Jason Isaacs, who's best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

The Grand Inquisitor is one formidable foe, then, which means Obi-Wan has his work cut out for him in his first solo adventure.

