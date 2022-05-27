Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 ending is being called "one of the most spine chilling moments" in Star Wars history

Warning: MAJOR spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episodes on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 ended with a huge moment – and Star Wars fans can't believe their eyes.

The episode saw Obi-Wan trying to rescue a young Leia Organa from kidnappers on the new planet Daiyu. It turned out to be a trap set by Reva, an Inquisitor on the hunt for Obi-Wan – and towards the end of the episode, she had the Jedi cornered. Before he managed to escape, though, Reva revealed to his considerable shock that Anakin Skywalker is alive.

The episode ends with Vader floating in a bacta tank, yellow eyes on display and a breathing mask strapped over his mouth and nose. We hear that iconic mechanical breathing as the screen cuts to black.

Naturally, the internet is losing it over the moment.

"The ending to part 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, I can't right now OHMYGOD" says one person (opens in new tab).

Another tweeter (opens in new tab) is overcome: "EYO THAT ENDING HAS ME WILDING HYPE FOR EPISODE 3 OF OBI-WAN KENOBI HOLY SHIT"

More people (opens in new tab) are that excited, too: "THE ENDING OF OBI WAN KENOBI EPISODE 2… ABSOLUTE CHILLS"

"THAT ENDING TO EPISODE 2 OF #ObiWanKenobi OMGGGG The first 2 episodes were amazing. And the 3rd one is going to be even better…" predicts someone else (opens in new tab).

"The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi were quite the emotional thrill ride. Episode 1 was perfect in every aspect whereas episode 2 had several pacing issues but the ending stuck the landing resulting in one of the most spine chilling moments in all of Star Wars," is another viewer's verdict (opens in new tab).

"Seeing it jump from Obi Wan saying "Anakin"… to actual Vader/Anakin in the bacta tank. I squealed. Thought we'd get Vader shown breathing and looking through a star destroyer window. But this is even better jsjsjs," says someone else (opens in new tab).

"I CANNOT DO THIS. THE ENDING OF EPISODE 2 IS SICK" is another person's thoughts (opens in new tab).

"Oh my god.. those first two episodes of #ObiWanKenobi were absolute GOLD. So many unexpected scenes and a character that I thought I had seen the end of makes quite a delightful surprise. I can't believe this show is real. THAT ENDING FOR EPISODE TWO THOUGH," thinks another person (opens in new tab).

