No, PlayStation Germany isn't teasing a PS5 announcement today... probably

PlayStation Germany is teasing an announcement for later today on Twitter, but it's probably not what you're hoping for.

"You know what we're going to tell you today, don't you?", reads the translated tweet, instantly bringing to mind the idea of more PS5 news, as evidenced by the swathe of replies from PlayStation fans below.

Ihr wisst, was wir euch heute wieder verraten werden, oder? 😎🕺 pic.twitter.com/tyHYCavUg2February 26, 2020

However, as we're coming into the end of the month, it's far more likely that PlayStationDE is instead teasing the reveal of its next free PS Plus games for March 2019.

Indeed, a couple of PlayStation Germany's response to PS5 questions following its tweet seem to pour cold water on any hope of further info about the next-gen console, which will likely land as a surprise within the coming weeks and months, rather than being teased by one of PlayStation's regional social media accounts.

Even so, it's a peculiar way to tease the PS Plus games reveal. Every move PlayStation makes is now going to perceived in the context of next-gen, especially as Microsoft has just about revealed everything we could want to know about the Xbox Series X. We'll keep our eyes trained on the PlayStation TikTok account to see if they'll spill any other beans.

Meanwhile, there's only two days left this month, leaving the likelihood of a PS5 February reveal event looking rather improbable...

