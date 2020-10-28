No Man’s Sky: Next Generation update is a free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade

The No Man's Sky: Next Generation update is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and it's a day one launch title for both next-gen consoles.

Announcing the next-gen port for the spacefaring game earlier today, Hello Games revealed that No Man's Sky will be a free upgrade on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles for all current players. Fittingly, the official title of the next-gen version is No Man's Sky: Next Generation.

The next-gen versions of No Man's Sky will be able to create "lusher, richer and more densely populated universes than ever before," according to Hello Games. Additionally, there's a 32-player multiplayer mode, where players can fight, build, and survive together. All of this will be supported by cross-play, between both next-gen consoles and current-gen platforms.

No Man's Sky: Next Generation will run in a 4K resolution, with 60FPS support on next-gen consoles. Hello Games didn't elaborate whether this would include the Xbox Series S, which has had graphical features downgraded for next-gen ports like Devil May Cry 5 when compared to its Xbox Series X counterpart.

Elsewhere, there'll be significantly reduced load times for No Man's Sky on next-gen. On next-gen consoles, you can "warp from solar system to solar system in an instant," and there's between a five to ten times reduction in loading times.

There's also a few features exclusive to the PS5 version of No Man's Sky: Next Generation. There'll be haptic controls on the DualSense controller, advanced audio using the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech, and the game will still be playable in PS VR using backwards compatibility.

Finally, No Man's Sky: Next Generation comes pre-loaded with four years worth of content and updates from Hello Games, since it first launched in 2016. This includes the significant Origins update which launched earlier this year in September, as well as last year's Beyond update, to name but two large expansions.

