Nintendo Switch OLED in stock at Amazon: save on bundle deals ahead of Black Friday

Nintendo Switch OLED restocks have hit the UK this morning, with a wave of stock landing at Amazon just in time for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Anyone wondering where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED ahead of Christmas, then, will want to get their eyes on these offers before the crowds descend.

Amazon's bundles aren't offering the latest and greatest games by any means, but hidden away in the corner of the site (scroll past the standard edition Nintendo Switch deals) you'll find a range of super cheap bundles on everything from controllers to carry cases. In terms of Black Friday gaming deals, they rock - these offers are, after all, less about the additional goodies on offer, and more about actually securing yourself a handheld.

The cheapest Nintendo Switch OLED deals sit on consoles packaged with budget games. You can pick up Rayman Legends with a white console for just £310.99 right now, and that's only £1 more than the cost of the console itself.

Similarly, this Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle bundle is up for just £314.99 - £5 more than the console individually. If you're looking for an additional gamepad, on the other hand, you'll find this nostalgic PowerA GameCube-style controller bundle is down to £320.99 - excellent value for a trip to the past, in other words (and some Smash Bros. sessions).

You'll find all these Nintendo Switch OLED restocks just below, with more of the latest early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals further down the page. For more accessories, though, check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming headset deals available now.

Today's best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals

Nintendo Switch OLED + Rayman Legends | £322.98 Nintendo Switch OLED + Rayman Legends | £322.98 £310.99 at Amazon

Save £12 - Rayman Legends isn't the epitome of a must-have Nintendo Switch game, but you're getting it for just £1 with this Nintendo Switch OLED restock. Considering Amazon is currently only offering bundle stock, that's the best way to grab the console in this latest wave.



Nintendo Switch OLED and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | £314.99 at Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | £314.99 at Amazon

Sure, this is a cheaper game, but you're getting the real-time strategy title for just £5 with this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle. If you've been waiting to get your hands on the newest member of the Switch family, this offer holds excellent value right now.



Nintendo Switch OLED + PowerA Slim case | £319.98 Nintendo Switch OLED + PowerA Slim case | £319.98 £314.99 at Amazon

Save £5 - You're getting a carry case for just £5 more than the cost of the console in this Nintendo Switch deal, which means you'll be protected right from day one. Considering the gorgeous display panel on offer here, that's a pretty necessary purchase out the way early on.



Nintendo Switch OLED + PowerA Enhanced Wired controller | £329.98 Nintendo Switch OLED + PowerA Enhanced Wired controller | £329.98 £319.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - If you're after a new gamepad in this week's early Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals, you'll find a PowerA Enhanced controller for £10 off when you grab the white console. That's excellent news for anyone looking to get some multiplayer action going.



Nintendo Switch OLED + PowerA GameCube style controller | £330 Nintendo Switch OLED + PowerA GameCube style controller | £330 £320.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - If you're after something a little more nostalgic, you can pick up the PowerA GameCube controller for just £10 more than the cost of the console by itself. That's excellent news considering this is one of PowerA's more premium gamepads.



More early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

