Nintendo Switch deal stock alert - get the console with Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sound the alarm everyone, Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock. No, this isn't a drill - if you move fast, you can get the standard, full-size console by itself for £279 or the system with Animal Crossing for £319 from Currys. You'll need to move fast, though. Switch consoles have been very hard to get hold of since the pandemic started, so these ones aren't likely to last long.

If you just want the console by itself and are happy to get games for it separately, the £279 Nintendo Switch deal is the one to go for. You aren't saving any money, sure, but you are getting your hands on a console that's been very hard to find over the last few months.

If you want to take advantage of a ready-made bundle, on the other hand, the Nintendo Switch deal with the new Animal Crossing for £319 isn't bad at all. Again, it's not a big discount (you're saving all of £3 - woo), but you have something to play on your new console right away. You won't be disappointed; Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a massive hit and a cheerful pick-me-up.

Just remember, it's not a situation that's likely to hang about. Because stock levels are fluctuating so wildly, with any new stock being snapped fast, you won't have long before these Nintendo Switch deals vanish.

Nintendo Switch deal back in stock

Nintendo Switch (Blue and Red) | £279 at Currys

Is that a Nintendo Switch deal we see? Why, yes, it is. You're not saving any money here, but Switch stock is very hard to come by so we're not complaining. Get on it before it's gone!View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Blue and Red) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £319 at Currys

If you want a game to play with your Nintendo Switch from the off, this is the bundle to grab - it gets you one of Nintendo's best recent games. Animal Crossing is also perfect for chilling out, which is something we could all do with right now.View Deal

